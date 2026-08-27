Plaud One AI earbuds can remember conversations and help get the work done afterwards.

For years now, AI has been trying to make itself more useful at the very moment people are talking, but most of that intelligence still lives behind a screen. Plaud would like to change that with a pair of earbuds that listen to conversations, understand what matters, and actually do something about it.

The company has introduced the Plaud One Explorer Edition, a wearable AI device for professionals whose work revolves around meetings, calls, ideas, and follow-ups. It is a – new interface for an “agent era,” – says Plaud, which combines dedicated hardware with its Plaud Intelligence platform to capture conversations, understand intent and execute tasks across connected services.

Plaud wants conversations to be the front end for AI

The Plaud One can be used as earbuds, or from its own charging case, to record phone calls, online meetings, face-to-face chats, and ideas as people go about their work. It comes with an embedded eSIM and 4G LTE connection so it can stay connected without a smartphone, and recordings will be automatically uploaded for transcription and summarization.

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The bigger change happens after the conversation is over. The redesigned Plaud Intelligence platform introduces persistent context and deeper memory, enabling its Plaud Agent to leverage information acquired from conversations to prepare follow-ups, generate reports, and link actions across other services, Plaud says.

It has native integrations with Gmail, Google Calendar, Notion and Slack, so users can theoretically take something discussed in a meeting and turn it into an actual task without having to copy info from one app to another. Its system can also tap into predefined workflows called Skills, and role-specific collections called Plugins, Plaud says.

The company’s pitch is simple to understand: instead of remembering everything said in a meeting and then figuring out what to do about it, the AI handles more of that chain and the human focuses on the conversation.

The $249.99 earbuds are just the beginning

Plaud is targeting the One Explorer Edition at people whose jobs are largely conversational. A sales chief might ask it to write a client follow-up after a meeting; a consultant could turn a workshop into a report. An executive may request a recap of a conversation with a client from some time ago, and a chief of staff might establish a weekly recurring routine that provides a summary of the week’s discussions.

“The more that the system can build up memory and context over time, the more useful it becomes,” says Plaud, “because it’s able to connect information across conversations and apply workflows better. The new Plaud Intelligence features will be rolled out across the company’s existing hardware with the Plaud App 4.0 update.

The Explorer Edition is available for pre-order in select markets for $249.99. Each unit includes $200 in Plaud Credits to purchase the company’s AI capabilities. We plan to start shipping in Q4 2026, and the Plaud App 4.0 update will be released in that same timeframe.

What’s interesting here isn’t that Plaud has built yet another set of AI-enabled earbuds. It’s a gamble that the next big thing in AI interfaces won’t be a screen at all, but rather the conversations people are already having.