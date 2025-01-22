 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Plex gives Apple TV users a preview of its new design

By
Rentals screen in the new Plex experience.
Plex

If you’re a Plex user who owns an Apple TV with tvOS 14 or later, you can now take the company’s new user experience for a spin. Previously only available to testers on mobile Android and iOS devices, the beta Plex app can now be appreciated on a TV — arguably the most important screen for the popular media streaming and organization software.

The expanded use of artwork throughout the app is the most noticeable change, but Plex says the entire flow has been re-imagined to make things like content discovery more intuitive. Thankfully, the beta app is just that — a separate app from the most current stable Plex release — which means that if you sign up to be a tester and hate what you see, you can jump back to the classic Plex experience anytime.

1 of 6
Review privacy settings in the Plex mobile app for iOS.
Plex
Rentals screen in the new Plex experience.
Plex
Search screen in the new Plex experience.
Plex
Reviews screen in the new Plex experience.
Plex
TV show screen in the new Plex experience.
Plex
Movie info screen in the new Plex experience.
Plex

The folks at Plex are eager to remind testers that the beta app is very much a work in progress. The official announcement notes, “please keep in mind this is nowhere close to perfect, but we want to get feedback from the community as early as we can,” with the team promising that the app will get better over time.

Recommended Videos

Other changes are also coming to the classic Plex experience. When the company launched its user reviews in 2024, they were initially only visible to your Plex friends. At the time, the company said it would eventually give folks the ability to make their reviews public to any Plex user — that day has arrived.

Reviews in the Plex mobile app for iOS.
Plex

If you’ve published reviews previously, your privacy settings for those posts remain intact, but now you have several new visibility options including, Private, Friends Only, Friends of Friends, Anyone signed into Plex, and Anyone. These options are also now available for other profile privacy settings like Watchlist, Watch History, and your Friends list. As part of the update, you can now add comments to reviews written by your fellow Plex users.

Review privacy settings in the Plex mobile app for iOS.
Plex

You can also choose to make your Plex profile publicly accessible via watch.plex.tv.  “By default all Plex users are findable by other Plex users in the app via search (unless you’ve already changed this setting). By making your profile publicly accessible on watch.plex.tv you can easily share a link to your profile with others so that they can see what you’ve been watching, what’s on your Watchlist, and more.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Finally, Plex has something for its Plex Pass subscribers: HEVC hardware encoding.

This is the kind of update that only a true video nerd could love, but it may have background benefits for any Plex Pass user. In short, Plex Media Servers can now use hardware encoding to transcode your videos into HEVC format before streaming to your Plex client. Plex says this not only reduces bandwidth while preserving detail, but it also maintains any HDR metadata that might be present, even if the transcoding process has to drop your resolution down e.g. from 4K to 1080p.

For those who primarily stream from a Plex server to a client within the same home network, this isn’t likely to be a game changer (hopefully your network can already handle 4K streams), but if you ever access your server remotely, HEVC could make a big difference as you can’t always count on a fast connection when away from home.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
Apple TV with Zoom means it’s finally time to call your mother
Zoom on Apple TV.

Zoom on Apple TV uses your iPhone as a camera (sweet dog blanket not included). Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Zoom is now available on Apple TV, complete with Continuity Camera. That means you can use your iPhone camera as, well, the camera and your TV as the screen on which to see the folks on the other side of the call. And because Zoom is a cross-platform app, it means you don't have anymore excuses for your Android-wielding family.

Read more
Tubi is taking its free TV to the U.K. as it appoints new exec
The Tubi app icon on Apple TV.

Tubi, the Fox-owned streaming service that eschews subscription fees for advertising revenue, today announced that it's expanding its already impressive reach into the U.K., with a new executive VP to lead the way.

David Salmon was tapped as Executive Vice President and Managing Director, International. He'll be based in the U.K. and, in addition to that market, is also is looking to expand further into Latin America. Tubi currently has more than 70 million monthly active users in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, Panama, Australia, and New Zealand.

Read more
The hidden costs of buying a 4K TV are way higher than you think
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.

There’s never been a better time to buy a 4K TV. Prices have continued to drop even as screen sizes and smart TV features have continued to grow. But now that 4K TVs are priced within reach of almost anyone who wants one, are you actually going to be able to enjoy all of the extra detail and picture quality that 4K promises? The answer is, sadly, not as often as you expect, and not without some considerable extra investment over and above the cost of the TV.

Modern 4K TVs are packed with a lot of impressive technologies that can make picture quality look amazing, no matter what you’re watching. With upscaling driven by complex algorithms and often aided by AI, even watching an old DVD on a 4K TV will look way better than it did on an HDTV from 10 years ago. But to truly get the best possible results, you need access to native 4K content, preferably with some flavor of HDR, like Dolby Vision, HDR10, or HDR10+.

Read more