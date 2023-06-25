 Skip to main content
Usually $500, this Polk soundbar and subwoofer bundle is $145

Nowadays, the best soundbars are not only for saving space in a living room but have become as powerful as a surround sound theater system. Of course, that often comes at a steep price, but there are also some great budget options. Take the Polk Magnifi 2 soundbar, which isn’t usually considered a budget option, but with this deal from Woot that includes a subwoofer, you can get the bundle for just $145 rather than the usual $500. That’s a massive discount for a soundbar and subwoofer combo that’s surprisingly powerful.

Why you should buy the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Soundbar & Subwoofer

The Polk Audio Magnifi 2 comes loaded with four 3-inch drivers and two 0.75-inch tweeters for six different speakers to work with, allowing it to create a full sound for such a small soundbar. It can manage 3D sound relatively well and creates a great soundscape in a moderately sized room. Even so, while it would have struggled with the lower notes on its own, the included bass helps a lot. That said, the mids do struggle a bit, but they’re still clear, and if you consume a lot of vocal-heavy content, it shouldn’t be too big of an issue. Polk also has a voice adjust technology that helps bring the voices out even more, which also helps quite a bit when watching shows and films or listening to vocal-focused music.

In terms of connectivity, you get three HDMI 2.0 ports and one HDMI ARC, so you don’t have to lose a port when connecting all your gear. There’s also Bluetooth connectivity, which makes life much easier and allows you to pair many different devices to it. That means you get things like Google Assistant with built-in Chromecast, although it sadly doesn’t have AirPlay, so if you’re an iPhone user, you might struggle a little bit using the MagniFi 2 with a phone. Luckily, the control does have a lot of functions, from balance to mode control, so even though you can only use Chromecast to stream to it directly, you have a lot of overall control.

While the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 is missing a couple of features for iPhone users, it’s still an excellent bundle, especially when you consider the massively discounted price from Woot that brings it down to just $145. Even so, some of these soundbar deals might work better for you if you need more phone connectivity and streaming features.

