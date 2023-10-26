 Skip to main content
This Polk Audio soundbar is on sale for $200 at Best Buy

After taking advantage of soundbar deals to improve your home theater setup’s audio, you’ll instantly hear the difference. If you’re interested, then you may want to check out Best Buy’s offer for the Polk Audio React soundbar. From its original price of $270, it’s down to a more affordable $200. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for the $70 discount, but to make sure that you’re able to pocket the savings, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Polk Audio React soundbar

The Polk Audio React soundbar is sleek and slim, so you won’t have trouble finding a spot for it, but the audio that it delivers will definitely make an impact. Inside it is a six-driver array that creates Dolby and DTS virtual surround sound, and that’s without any additional speakers. If you’re willing to spend more, you can combine the Polk Audio React soundbar with the brand’s SR2 wireless surround sound speakers and/or the Polk Audio React wireless subwoofer for a complete setup in your home, and the best part is you wouldn’t need to deal with any cables.

Like some of the best soundbars, the Polk Audio React soundbar works with Amazon’s Alexa, allowing you to use voice commands for functions such as controlling playback, adjusting volume, and even accessing your other smart home devices. You’ll be able to use the soundbar with your favorite music streaming services, and you can even connect your smartphone or other mobile devices so you can play content from them.

There may be a lot of options for soundbars out there, but the Polk Audio React soundbar is an excellent choice because it strikes a nice balance between performance and price, especially now that it’s on sale from Best Buy. Instead of $270, you’ll only have to pay $200 following a $70 discount, but there’s no telling when this offer will expire. If you think the Polk Audio React soundbar is the perfect partner for your 4K TV, then why hesitate? Add it to your cart and go through the checkout process as soon as you can.

This popular Vizio soundbar bundle is $200 today
v series soundbar wall mounted with TV

Buying a new TV almost always requires an investment in soundbar deals because modern displays are too thin to fit premium speakers. Here's a highly recommended offer from Best Buy -- the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar, which comes with a wireless subwoofer, for an affordable $200 instead of its original price of $250. We're not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to pocket the $50 in savings, but given the soundbar's popularity, we expect stocks to get sold out soon. Buy it now if you don't want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar bundle
The numbers in the name of the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar is explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar. The "5" means it comes with five channels, namely the standard left and right channels, a center channel for clearer dialog, and two more channels for surround sound speakers. The three full-range speakers inside the soundbar create impressive sound, while the pair of low-profile surround speakers complete the immersive experience. Meanwhile, the "1" refers to the inclusion of a wireless subwoofer, which you can place anywhere in the room for your source of deep, booming bass.

Read more
85-inch model of Samsung’s Frame TV is over $1,500 off today
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

Stylish and a fantastic TV, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV is currently on sale at Walmart. Usually priced at $4,297, it's down to $2,749 for a limited time as part of Walmart's flash deals so you save a huge $1,548. While this isn't an impulse purchase, if you've been checking out all the TV deals for a truly great TV to invest in, this is your chance. Check it out now by either hitting the buy button or keep reading while we take you through what to expect.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV
As one of the best TV brands, Samsung has truly changed up the TV world with the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV. Unlike other TVs, it's designed solely to be placed on your wall. The idea is that it has an art mode when the TV is off so that it becomes a display of your art collection, whether that's through your own photos or by choosing from the Art Store with more than 1,400 works of art to choose from. A built-in motion sensor means it only displays such artwork if the TV knows someone is in the room. It looks gorgeous and blends into your surroundings so much better than the other best TVs.

Read more
Bose’s best soundbar has an unmissable discount today
A Bose Smart Soundbar 900 under a television on a countertop.

Soundbars are a great way to upgrade your home theater system without installing a ton of hardware in your living room walls. They're unobtrusive, but they can deliver a significant upgrade to the sound of your setup. When you compare your TV's internal speakers to a real soundbar, you'll be amazed you ever settled for anything less.

If you're going to upgrade the audio of your home theater, why not go for broke? Shop from a top brand like Bose, and grab the best soundbar they have available. Right now that's the Bose Smart Soundbar 900, which is on sale at Amazon for $699, down $200 from the usual price of $899. This deal has been hanging around since Prime Big Deal Days in early October, but that doesn't mean it's permanent. Grab it today or risk waiting until Black Friday deals next month.

Read more