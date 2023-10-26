This Polk Audio soundbar is on sale for $200 at Best Buy

After taking advantage of soundbar deals to improve your home theater setup’s audio, you’ll instantly hear the difference. If you’re interested, then you may want to check out Best Buy’s offer for the Polk Audio React soundbar. From its original price of $270, it’s down to a more affordable $200. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for the $70 discount, but to make sure that you’re able to pocket the savings, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Polk Audio React soundbar

The Polk Audio React soundbar is sleek and slim, so you won’t have trouble finding a spot for it, but the audio that it delivers will definitely make an impact. Inside it is a six-driver array that creates Dolby and DTS virtual surround sound, and that’s without any additional speakers. If you’re willing to spend more, you can combine the Polk Audio React soundbar with the brand’s SR2 wireless surround sound speakers and/or the Polk Audio React wireless subwoofer for a complete setup in your home, and the best part is you wouldn’t need to deal with any cables.

Like some of the best soundbars, the Polk Audio React soundbar works with Amazon’s Alexa, allowing you to use voice commands for functions such as controlling playback, adjusting volume, and even accessing your other smart home devices. You’ll be able to use the soundbar with your favorite music streaming services, and you can even connect your smartphone or other mobile devices so you can play content from them.

There may be a lot of options for soundbars out there, but the Polk Audio React soundbar is an excellent choice because it strikes a nice balance between performance and price, especially now that it’s on sale from Best Buy. Instead of $270, you’ll only have to pay $200 following a $70 discount, but there’s no telling when this offer will expire. If you think the Polk Audio React soundbar is the perfect partner for your 4K TV, then why hesitate? Add it to your cart and go through the checkout process as soon as you can.

