  1. Home Theater

Polk Audio’s Signa S3 soundbar bundles Chromecast on a budget

By

There’s a new soundbar coming to Polk Audio’s Signa Series, and it’s bringing Google Chromecast with it.

Polk Audio announced the $249 Signa S3 soundbar, which features built-in Chromecast audio support for a streamlined listening experience. The new soundbar will be immediately available alongside the rest of the Signa lineup, the Signa Solo Sound Bar, and the Signa S2.

Built-in Chromecast at a budget price

Polk says Chromecast Audio support will make it possible to play content from a wide variety of streaming services, including: Google Play Music, Amazon Music HD, Spotify, Tidal, Roon, and Qobuz, among others. The soundbar will also work with Google Assistant, providing you already have a separate Google Home device to control it with, and will be able to be grouped with other Chromecast-enabled speakers for whole-home audio.

Polk does have a few other soundbars in its lineup that have smart assistant support, though none in the Signa Series. The company’s Command Bar has Amazon Alexa support built in. Models like the MagniFi MAX SR have Google Chromecast built in with Google Assistant, similar to the new Signa S3.

Polk’s new soundbar will be a first for the company’s more budget-minded series. The $130 Signa Solo and $199 Signa S2 each support Bluetooth streaming, but the S3 will take things a step further by offering the option to stream via an internet connection.

Audio performance

According to Polk, the Signa S3 has four “performance-tuned drivers” and will come with a wireless subwoofer. The Signa S3 decodes Dolby Digital 5.1 content through a single HDMI ARC connection, and includes the company’s patented Voice Adjust technology that allows listeners to adjust dialogue levels during movies and TV shows.

“The Signa Series soundbars continue to be a bestseller because of the line’s impressive Polk Audio sound quality first and foremost, but also because they’re incredibly simple to use and won’t break the bank,” Michael McCole, senior product marketing manager for soundbars at Polk Audio. “If you’re in the market for a straightforward, but dramatic boost to your home theater system, the Signa S3 covers all the bases. It sounds huge, works with virtually any TV and TV brand, decodes Dolby Digital for great virtual surround sound, and has Chromecast to easily stream your favorite music into your living room.”

The Signa S3 will also come with three DSP presets — movie, music, and night mode — and is designed to be automatically compatible with TV remotes from Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL, and Sony.

Price and availability

The Signa S3 will be available immediately for $249.

Editors' Recommendations

These are the best cheap soundbar deals for May 2020

tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010

LG adds five Dolby Atmos soundbars to its 2020 lineup

lg sonos tcl vizio soundbar deals best buy spring sale

Cheap 65-inch 4K TVs: Save big on LG, Samsung, Vizio, and TCL

55 inch lg 4k tv deal um6910puc super bowl 2020 walmart

These are the best cheap Sonos deals and sales for May 2020

sonos move review 8

Cheap 70-inch 4K TVs: Hisense, LG, Samsung, and Vizio in the sale bin

55 inch sony 4k tvs a8g x900f walmart sale tv

Beats Studio 3, Bose QuietComfort 35, Bose 700 discounted at Best Buy

beats bose sennheiser cheap noise canceling headphone deals best buy spring sale cancelling headphones 700 3 720x720

The 20 best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO

AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 on sale at rock-bottom prices

How to stream free library audiobooks on your Sonos speakers

Sonos rumored to be making new Dolby Atmos Playbar, Sub

Sony’s best headphones are getting even better, for the same price

Sony-WH-1000X-M3

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2019

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 will have better battery, Bluetooth 5

Microsoft Surface Headphones review

The best cheap Roku deals for May 2020

What is Real 8K TV? LG’s approach to 8K fully explained