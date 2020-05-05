There’s a new soundbar coming to Polk Audio’s Signa Series, and it’s bringing Google Chromecast with it.

Polk Audio announced the $249 Signa S3 soundbar, which features built-in Chromecast audio support for a streamlined listening experience. The new soundbar will be immediately available alongside the rest of the Signa lineup, the Signa Solo Sound Bar, and the Signa S2.

Built-in Chromecast at a budget price

Polk says Chromecast Audio support will make it possible to play content from a wide variety of streaming services, including: Google Play Music, Amazon Music HD, Spotify, Tidal, Roon, and Qobuz, among others. The soundbar will also work with Google Assistant, providing you already have a separate Google Home device to control it with, and will be able to be grouped with other Chromecast-enabled speakers for whole-home audio.

Polk does have a few other soundbars in its lineup that have smart assistant support, though none in the Signa Series. The company’s Command Bar has Amazon Alexa support built in. Models like the MagniFi MAX SR have Google Chromecast built in with Google Assistant, similar to the new Signa S3.

Polk’s new soundbar will be a first for the company’s more budget-minded series. The $130 Signa Solo and $199 Signa S2 each support Bluetooth streaming, but the S3 will take things a step further by offering the option to stream via an internet connection.

Audio performance

According to Polk, the Signa S3 has four “performance-tuned drivers” and will come with a wireless subwoofer. The Signa S3 decodes Dolby Digital 5.1 content through a single HDMI ARC connection, and includes the company’s patented Voice Adjust technology that allows listeners to adjust dialogue levels during movies and TV shows.

“The Signa Series soundbars continue to be a bestseller because of the line’s impressive Polk Audio sound quality first and foremost, but also because they’re incredibly simple to use and won’t break the bank,” Michael McCole, senior product marketing manager for soundbars at Polk Audio. “If you’re in the market for a straightforward, but dramatic boost to your home theater system, the Signa S3 covers all the bases. It sounds huge, works with virtually any TV and TV brand, decodes Dolby Digital for great virtual surround sound, and has Chromecast to easily stream your favorite music into your living room.”

The Signa S3 will also come with three DSP presets — movie, music, and night mode — and is designed to be automatically compatible with TV remotes from Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL, and Sony.

Price and availability

The Signa S3 will be available immediately for $249.

