Best Presidents' Day soundbar deals: Samsung, Bose, and more

Today’s TVs are too slim to fit premium speakers, so it’s highly recommended that you buy a soundbar to improve the audio of your home theater setup. If you’re thinking about it, you wouldn’t want to miss the discounts that you can get from the ongoing Presidents’ Day soundbar deals, as there are offers for devices made by the likes of Samsung, Bose, and Vizio. Check out our guide on how to buy a soundbar, then make your decision on which one of these bargains to purchase quickly as stocks may run out at any moment.

Best Vizio soundbar Presidents’ Day deals

Vizio M-Series Elevate Soundbar (M512E-K6)
Vizio offers a wide range of soundbars covering budget-friendly to premium prices. Whether you’re planning to use it for a small room or a large area, there’s something for you in this year’s Vizio soundbar Presidents’ Day deals. You’ll have to be fast in choosing the soundbar that you want for your home though, as we’re not sure if stocks will still be available by the end of the holiday, particularly the more popular models.

  • Vizio V-Series 2.0-channel soundbar —
  • Vizio V-Series 2.1-channel soundbar —
  • Vizio M-Series All-in-One 2.1-channel soundbar —
  • Vizio M-Series 5.1-channel soundbar —
  • Vizio Elevate 5.1.4-channel soundbar —

Best Bose soundbar Presidents’ Day deals

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900.
Bose is one of the most trusted brands in the audio industry, and its expertise includes soundbars. That’s why we don’t expect Bose soundbar Presidents’ Day deals to last long, as these devices offer the latest technologies while looking extremely stylish. They tend to be on the expensive side, which is why you wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity to get them for cheaper prices through the discounts that are currently available.

  • Bose Solo 5 soundbar —
  • Bose TV Speaker (Renewed) —
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 700 —
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 900 —
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 900+ Bose Bass Module 500 wireless subwoofer —

Best Samsung soundbar Presidents’ Day deals

2021 Samsung Q-Series Soundbar
When it comes to home appliances and electronics, you can’t go wrong with Samsung, so that means Samsung soundbars are always an excellent choice. They come as single speakers or complete surround sound systems, so choosing what to buy from Samsung soundbar Presidents’ Day deals depends on where you plan to place them. The premium prices of Samsung soundbars are worth it, but you might as well pocket the savings from the bargains below while you still can.

  • Samsung HW-S60B 5.0-channel All-in-One soundbar —
  • Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar —
  • Samsung Q-series 3.1.2-channel soundbar —
  • Samsung Q-series 5.1.2-channel soundbar —
  • Samsung Q-series 9.1.4-channel soundbar —

Other soundbar Presidents’ Day deals worth shopping

The LG S75QR 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar in the living room.
In addition to Vizio, Bose, and Samsung, there are many other brands that you can shop in this year’s soundbar Presidents’ Day deals. You’re going to want to stick to tried-and-tested names in the industry though, just to make sure that you get good value for your money. There are more bargains out there, but we’ve rounded up our favorites below so you won’t have to go anywhere else.

  • TCL Alto R1 2.0-channel soundbar —
  • Sony S100F 2.0-channel soundbar —
  • JBL Bar 2.0-channel All-in-One soundbar —
  • LG SN4A 2.1-channel soundbar —
  • LG S75QR 5.1.2-channel soundbar —

