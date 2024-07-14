Prime Day AirPods deals: Buds for $60, Max for $360

With plenty of Prime Day deals going on at the moment, we’ve spotted some awesome AirPods deals for anyone keen to snap up Apple’s ever-popular pair of headphones or earbuds. These are just some of the Prime Day headphone deals going on this week, as part of wider Apple Prime Day deals. If you’re looking to upgrade to some great audio equipment for less, this is your chance to do so. We’ve also taken the time to help you figure out what to look for when buying them.

Best AirPods Prime Day deals

We’ve rounded up all the best AirPods Prime Day deals below so you can easily find the right option for you. That incudes regular AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max so there’s something for every budget and need. Take a look to see how you could save big this Prime Day.

Apple AirPods 2 —

Apple AirPods 3 —

Apple AirPods Pro 2 —

Apple AirPods Max —

Best refurbished AirPods Prime Day deals

If you’d prefer to save even more and don’t mind owning refurbished AirPods, this is your chance to do so. We’ve highlighted all the best refurbished AirPods Prime Day deals around so you can save a little extra in exchange for knowing you’re not the first owner.

Apple AirPods 2 (refurbished) —

Apple AirPods 3 (refurbished) —

Apple AirPods (refurbished) —

Apple AirPods Pro (refurbished) —

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (refurbished) —

Apple AirPods Max (refurbished) —

How to choose AirPods on Prime Day

Apple makes some of the best headphones around along with the best wireless earbuds so if you’re solely wondering if you’re buying from the right company — yes, go for it. However, if you’re not sure where to begin, we can help.

Perhaps the first thing to consider is whether you want full headphones or whether earphones will suit you best. The Apple AirPods Max are Apple’s only headphones. They offer best in-class ANC, excellent build quality, fantastic sound quality, and they’re perfect for taking calls too. The downside is they’re also Apple’s priciest AirPods and they can feel pretty heavy on your head.

Alternatively, if you’re thinking of earphones, there are many more options at your disposal. Take a look at the differences between the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3. The roundup is the perfect primer to help you figure out what to do. We were very impressed by the AirPods 3 as they offer very good sound quality for the price, along with head-tracking Spatial Audio. If you want to keep costs down, you can opt for a wired charging cable but the wireless MagSafe nature of the wireless charging case is far more convenient.

Alternatively, spend more and you can scoop up the AirPods Pro 2. These provide even better sound quality and also boast excellent noise cancellation. Little extras like the charging case having a small speaker built-in, and adaptive EQ all add up to make these truly premium earbuds.

In any of these cases, you need to be sure that Apple AirPods are for you. If you own Android devices, you’ll miss out on most of the best features so there are better options around for you. However, Apple owners can’t really go wrong with any of the AirPod range. Just make sure you know what your budget is. That’s a good starting point to help you figure out what to buy. Most people will be delighted with the AirPods Pro 2 but if you need to keep costs down, the standard AirPods 3 are good too. For those wanting to enjoy home cinema in a truly immersive fashion, check out the AirPods Max. They’re a little bulky for gym wear or when going for a run, but they sound fantastic for watching a movie on a Friday night.

How we choose these AirPods Prime Day deals

We know what we’re looking for when it comes to great deals. That’s because we seek them out every day of the year so when a major sales event like Prime Day comes around, we’re confident we’re the experts at finding good deals. In each case, we don’t just settle on one price. We search all the major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, to find where the lowest prices are. From there, we collate the best prices and list them here, regularly updating when something drops even lower.

Crucially, we don’t feature anything that sounds inferior or potentially dubious. There are fake AirPods around so that’s why we focus on reputable retailers that guarantee good quality products. We do our research and make sure to only highlight deals that we would buy ourselves.

Arranging them in order of price also saves you a little time as you can simply focus on the deals you can afford. In all, that means there’s no need for you to look for yourself. Instead, you can trust in us to seek out the best options and the cheapest prices. We check back regularly, appreciating that Prime Day season can cause prices to change rapidly.