Prime Day is the perfect time to turn a bedroom into a living room

There are a million great deals on Amazon Prime Day. And that makes it the perfect time to splurge a little and perhaps do something that on any other occasion may be a bit much.

For example: You can — and should! — turn your bedroom into another living room.

And by that I don’t mean you should make it a place that company hangs out. (Though if that’s your thing, we won’t judge.) No, I mean you really should have a bigger TV. And a full sound system. Something that’ll shake the walls a little and make your neighbors wonder if the light coming from a different window means you remodeled and didn’t bother telling them. (Why would you, though?)

You should make your bedroom a place that you’re happy watching any major movie or series, and not just a secondary location that will get the job done if you can’t watch on your main screen.

This obviously will depend a little bit on your situation. If you live alone, do whatever you want. But if you’re living with others — spouse, kids, family, whatever — it’s a game-changer. Because when one person is watching something on the “main” TV in the living room, you can basically do the same in the bedroom.

Let’s start with the television, and there are a bunch of great TV deals on Prime Day. Go bigger than you think you should. That’s almost always true when it comes to buying a TV. But now that I have a 65-incher on the opposite wall from my bed, it’s hard to believe that I ever had something smaller. Previously it was a 43-inch model, and that was fine. But going that much bigger completely changes the experience.

And you could stop there if you want. A bigger, better TV absolutely will change your viewing experience in the bedroom. (I’d go ahead and splurge on an Apple TV 4K, too, just to get the best streaming experience possible.) But you also should consider sound.

Prime Day deals on soundbars mean you can round out the whole shebang without spending a ton of money, and without too much hassle. You can go simple, if you want. But, again, this is the time to live a little. Go with some surround sound, which works surprisingly well given the makeup of many bedrooms. I’ve got the soundbar beneath the TV. The wireless subwoofer goes in the corner, and the rear satellite speakers connect to the sub, with all the wires nicely tucked away.

Is it overkill? Absolutely. But it’s also the sort of thing that’ll make you wonder why you didn’t do it before. And Prime Day makes it that much more affordable.

