 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day is the perfect time to turn a bedroom into a living room

Phil Nickinson
By
A bigger TV in the bedroom is always a good idea.
Put a bigger TV and soundbar in the bedroom. It’s worth it. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

There are a million great deals on Amazon Prime Day. And that makes it the perfect time to splurge a little and perhaps do something that on any other occasion may be a bit much.

For example: You can — and should! — turn your bedroom into another living room.

And by that I don’t mean you should make it a place that company hangs out. (Though if that’s your thing, we won’t judge.) No, I mean you really should have a bigger TV. And a full sound system. Something that’ll shake the walls a little and make your neighbors wonder if the light coming from a different window means you remodeled and didn’t bother telling them. (Why would you, though?)

Related

You should make your bedroom a place that you’re happy watching any major movie or series, and not just a secondary location that will get the job done if you can’t watch on your main screen.

This obviously will depend a little bit on your situation. If you live alone, do whatever you want. But if you’re living with others — spouse, kids, family, whatever — it’s a game-changer. Because when one person is watching something on the “main” TV in the living room, you can basically do the same in the bedroom.

Let’s start with the television, and there are a bunch of great TV deals on Prime Day. Go bigger than you think you should. That’s almost always true when it comes to buying a TV. But now that I have a 65-incher on the opposite wall from my bed, it’s hard to believe that I ever had something smaller. Previously it was a 43-inch model, and that was fine. But going that much bigger completely changes the experience.

And you could stop there if you want. A bigger, better TV absolutely will change your viewing experience in the bedroom. (I’d go ahead and splurge on an Apple TV 4K, too, just to get the best streaming experience possible.) But you also should consider sound.

Prime Day deals on soundbars mean you can round out the whole shebang without spending a ton of money, and without too much hassle. You can go simple, if you want. But, again, this is the time to live a little. Go with some surround sound, which works surprisingly well given the makeup of many bedrooms. I’ve got the soundbar beneath the TV. The wireless subwoofer goes in the corner, and the rear satellite speakers connect to the sub, with all the wires nicely tucked away.

Is it overkill? Absolutely. But it’s also the sort of thing that’ll make you wonder why you didn’t do it before. And Prime Day makes it that much more affordable.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Beats Solo3 headphones are down to $115 for Prime Day
The white version of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones.

Prime Day deals are the perfect time to upgrade your headphones. Whether you need a new audiophile pair that's always been out of your price range or you just want a quality daily use pair, Prime Day headphone deals have plenty to offer. One standout option from one of the most popular headphone brands out there right now is this massive discount on the Beats Solo3 over-ear headphones. Normally $200, the Beats Solo3 headphones are down to just $115 during Prime Day. Grab these quality headphones while they're $85 off -- the deal will end after Prime Day.

Why you should buy Beats Solo3 headphones during Prime Day
The Beats Solo3 are great middle of the road headphones. They have the quality and style you can expect from Beats, but nothing pulls them out of the crowd. They fold at a hinge right above the ear cup, so they're easy to store. They have adjustable sliders that let you fit them to the correct height for your ears. Our review noted that the tension of the band that goes over your head is pretty high, meaning the headphones press into your ears quite tightly. This can lead to fatigue if you have a particularly large head. On the other hand, this could be a bonus if you prefer to rest the band on the back of your neck instead of the top of your head.

Read more
Prime Day flash sale: This 65-inch QLED 4K TV is under $500
The VIZIO 65" Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV M65Q6-J09 being used as a meditation coach.

You’re going to need a 4K TV if you’re hoping to lose yourself in sports, movies, and TV shows this summer. All of the best TVs produce an immersive, high quality image, and if you want to go big with your home theater, this weekend you can save on a Vizio 65-inch 4K TV with stunning QLED picture quality. The 65-inch model of the Vizio M6 is just $498 at Walmart. This is a savings of $180, as it would regularly set you back $678. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Vizio M6 Series 65-inch QLED 4K Smart TV
When it comes to the best QLED TVs you can be sure you’re getting one of the premier TV picture technologies available on the market, as both QLED and OLED are considered to be about as good as it gets right now. With the Vizio M6 you’re also getting next-generation QLED with Quantum Color, which produces cinematic color with over one billion color hues. Dolby Vision Bright Mode provides lifelike accuracy and color saturation, and support for both HDR10 and HLG formats will have compatible movies and other content pulling you into the screen. This TV also has improved motion clarity, and a V-Gaming Engine that make it a great option for gamers.

Read more
The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 wireless headphones are $225 off for Prime Day
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones

While we aren't seeing too many electronics for this years Prime Day deals -- there's a much bigger emphasis on items people need like groceries, tools, supplies, and more -- that doesn't mean they're completely non-existent. In fact, there are still some pretty incredible deals going on, like Prime Day soundbar deals, Prime Day headphone deals, Prime Day AirPods deals, or even deals at rival retailers like Prime Day Walmart deals. Speaking of headphones and great deals, take this next offer on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 wireless headphones. Normally $899, they're on sale during the Prime libations for $675, which saves you $225. Now, the lowest we've seen these headphones this year is around $588, which would be a total savings of $311 -- so the Amazon Prime day price isn't far off.

 
Why you should buy the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H96 wireless headphones for Prime Day
In Digital Trends' Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 wireless headphones preview, the brand describes them as "the most advanced active noise cancellation headphones" they've ever created. A few years on, that might have changed a little, but it doesn't change the fact that these headphones are awesome. They feature an over-ear design, with two 40mm titanium drivers built-in, complemented by neodymium magnets. That means they deliver crisp, precise, and punchy bass for an immersive listening experience, regardless of the music genre -- or podcast -- you're listening to.

Read more