Get a $30 discount on the brand-new, top-rated Amazon Fire TV Cube on Prime Day

If you’re looking for a way to stream all your favorite shows in crisp 4K, you’re probably already interested in the Amazon Fire TV Cube. A gorgeous streaming device that brings your favorite streaming services to your big screen, the Cube is easily one of our favorite new A/V products on the market. Now, thanks to Prime Day, it’s cheaper than ever.

That’s right, despite the fact that this device has only been on the market for a short while, Amazon has decided to incentivize buyers with a 25 percent discount for its annual Prime Day sale, slashing the price from $120 to just $90 — easily making it one of the most compelling deals of the day.

We gave the Fire TV Cube a rare five-star review when we spent time with it last month, touting its lightning-fast processor, intuitive voice recognition, and the unprecedented hardware control that it exhibits over virtually any A/V setup you pair it to. That, plus a built-in Ethernet connection for steady streaming, and support for 4K, high dynamic range picture, and Dolby Atmos audio easily makes the device as our favorite video streaming device of all time — topping options from big-name brands like Apple and Roku to reign as the King of streaming devices.

