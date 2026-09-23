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Qualcomm’s Personal AI is following the user from their phones to earbuds—and health wearables are next

Your next earbuds could translate, understand context, and help track your health

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Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Elite on Earbuds
Qualcomm

Qualcomm’s vision for the next generation of earbuds is reaching beyond just audio quality. It is turning hearables from feeling like just audio accessories into more like an AI assistant. The company has introduced the second generation of Snapdragon Sound, its first audio platform purpose-built to combine premium sound and voice technology with on-device intelligence and cloud connectivity for agent-powered experiences.

This is backed by the company’s new Personal AI system, which learns about you before building context from your messages and conversations to then relay the useful info to your earbuds and other wearables.

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During the 2026 Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, the company revealed that the platform is built for everything from conventional earbuds and headphones to audio glasses, camera-enabled earbuds, open-ear devices, and future multimodal wearables. At the same time, the company is also focusing on making wearables play a much bigger role in healthcare.

These new chips arrive alongside Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 family of flagship mobile chips.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Elite
Qualcomm

Your phone could build a private memory of your life

Its redesigned Sensing Hub contains dual Micro NPUs, with Qualcomm claiming 85% more performance and 20% better efficiency. One demonstration centers around a 200-million-parameter Personal Scribe that can remember important information, distinguish who said what, learn from messages, emails, and conversations, and gradually construct a private knowledge graph for the user.

Qualcomm’s Hexagon NPU also gains an Element Accelerator designed around fast agent loops and context windows reaching 32K. It’s an “agentic loop, drawn on the die,” with ambient voice entering the system and a response being generated after the workload moves through the phone’s different compute blocks.

Earbuds could become an always-on AI assistant

Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 delivers up to 2x the AI capability, while Qualcomm claims up to 40% lower power consumption and a 30% smaller footprint compared with the Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 Sound Platform. Those improvements are aimed at keeping Personal AI available continuously without turning tiny wearable batteries into collateral damage.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Elite Features
Qualcomm

Qualcomm imagines those devices will handle more than just real-time translation and contextual assistance, bringing personalized hearing and multimodal interactions combining audio, vision, and AI. So we might see camera-equipped devices that can gather environmental context rather than simply taking photos.

Audio is also getting an uplift. There’s aptX Lossless, XPAN for connectivity beyond traditional Bluetooth range, fifth-generation Qualcomm ANC, cVc voice technology, and advanced multi-microphone support designed to improve speech capture and interactions with AI assistants.

Notably, Qualcomm wants these devices to connect directly to cloud services too. Integrated micro-power Wi-Fi provides cloud access without routing everything through Bluetooth, while XPAN extends range and bandwidth around the home. Bluetooth 7.0 and higher-band support remain part of the connectivity stack.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Elite in headphones
Qualcomm

Health is another focus for Qualcomm

Qualcomm and Global Health Connector have launched the Personal AI Health Alliance, bringing together healthcare and technology organizations to explore and commercialize AI-enabled health wearables. The group wants continuous real-world sensing to produce richer health insights, move care toward more proactive and personalized interactions, and explore how on-device processing could keep some sensitive information from needing to leave the wearable.

Early members include Optum Health, Scripps Health, Merck, the Digital Medicine Society, and Biocom. The company adds that future work will include proofs of concept and case studies rather than announcing a specific consumer health product today. Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 isn’t a dedicated medical device, and Qualcomm hasn’t announced a pair of earbuds that diagnoses anything. The company is laying out the foundation for more than just audio. New earbuds that listen and understand, while responding through AI. Eventually, these could also play a bigger role in the health data surrounding us.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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