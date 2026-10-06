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Razer’s $100 Mako X speakers bring gaming audio to desks without room for a subwoofer

The compact stereo pair is available now, with built-in bass radiators and USB-C audio

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Computer, Electronics, Pc
Razer

Razer’s Mako X speakers offer a way to upgrade desktop audio without finding somewhere to put a subwoofer. The rounded stereo pair is available now for $99.99 following its October 6 release.

According to Razer, each speaker combines a 2.75-inch full-range driver with built-in passive radiators to reinforce bass. All the hardware stays in the two enclosures, leaving the space beneath the desk free of an additional box.

What fits inside the speakers

The Mako X’s stated low-frequency response reaches down to 60Hz. That doesn’t tell us how satisfying the bass will sound, particularly without a dedicated subwoofer. Listening tests are needed before calling the smaller setup a convincing substitute.

The Razer Mako is back, and the Razer Mako X is now available: https://t.co/1pd4ddj2Dp

A familiar name returns with bigger, fuller sound for today’s setups. Get deeper bass from a compact desktop setup, plus Razer Chroma RGB to bring more of your setup to life. pic.twitter.com/Tykr6BHf3y

— R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) October 6, 2026

Both speakers tilt upward by 40 degrees to direct sound toward someone seated at a computer. The angle is built into the design, so there’s no need to prop them up just to point the drivers toward the listener.

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Ten-zone Chroma RGB underglow lights the desk beneath the pair, with customization through Razer Synapse. Bluetooth 5.3 handles wireless audio from a phone, while a 3.5mm input offers another wired connection alongside USB-C.

What does full power require

The included USB-C cable carries audio and power through the primary port. That connection needs a source supplying at least 15W, so buyers should check how much power the port actually delivers. A matching socket alone doesn’t guarantee it’ll supply enough.

Electronics, Speaker
Razer

For the advertised 30W RMS output, the secondary power port needs a 45W-or-higher USB-C adapter supporting PD 2.0 or later. The adapter and additional power cable are sold separately. Suitable spares will cover that requirement, but otherwise the total will exceed the speakers’ $99.99 price.

Who gets the surround sound

Virtual 7.1 surround requires Razer’s software on Windows 11 or higher. Buyers also need to register the product to receive an activation code, so those using other platforms shouldn’t include surround support in their buying decision.

Razer’s $149.99 Mako is scheduled for December and adds a dedicated subwoofer. For buyers who want the two-speaker setup now, the Mako X is available. Check the power requirements first, and budget for an adapter if there isn’t a suitable one already on hand.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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