A big discount just landed on Roku’s new 65-inch QLED 4K TV

Best Buy often has some of the best TV deals around and that’s certainly the case today. The latest Roku 65-inch Plus Series QLED TV is on sale with a $150 discount bringing it down to $650 compared to its regular price of $800. Easily one of the more tempting QLED TV deals around, it’s sure to be popular and we’re here to tell you why it might need to be in your living room soon.

Why you should buy the Roku 65-inch Plus Series QLED TV

Roku is new in its mission to become one of the best TV brands and it’s starting to look appealing for anyone on a budget. The Roku 65-inch Plus Series QLED TV offers a lot to like. Besides always attractive QLED technology that means an expanded color palette and increased brightness, the good times keep coming. You get fantastic color, contrast, and brightness courtesy of Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. There’s also sharp contrast with local dimming so you gain vivid highlights and deep blacks. While it may not rival the very best QLED TVs, at this price, it’s very tempting.

The Roku 65-inch Plus Series QLED TV also has Dolby Atmos certified speakers built-in so you get clear speech and louder sound, without needing to buy a separate set of speakers. It’s also compatible with all major voice assistants to say you from needing to use the remote so often. Like the best TVs, there’s also extensive streaming support. You can easily check out a huge selection of free, live, and premium channels with plenty of content from Roku Originals to Netflix, Disney Plus and all your other favorites. You can even use the Roku 65-inch Plus Series QLED TV in conjunction with your Roku cameras and doorbells so you can easily check out your feeds on the big screen, keeping everyone safe.

Usually priced at $800, the Roku 65-inch Plus Series QLED TV is down to $650 right now at Best Buy. Being able to save $150 on a TV that only launched recently is always fantastic to see. Buy it now if you’re keen to check out QLED technology for less.

