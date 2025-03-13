 Skip to main content
The Roku Express 4K+ is on sale today, both in stores and online

When it comes to streaming devices, one of the O.G. brands behind these Netflix and Disney+ gadgets is Roku. For close to two decades, Roku’s plug-and-play dongles, set-top boxes, and smart TVs have dominated the AV marketplace. And while these devices are often inexpensive to begin with, much of the Roku lineup gets weekly sales treatment, too!

As a matter of fact, right now you can get the Roku Express 4K+ at Amazon and Walmart for only $25. The full MSRP on this model is $40. We tested this Roku back in 2022 and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “Roku does it again with a tiny streamer that’s huge on features and value.”

Why you should buy the Roku Express 4K+

Slightly bigger than a USB flash drive, the Roku Express 4K+ delivers an exceptional streaming experience, complete with fast Wi-Fi connectivity, excellent picture quality, and support for many of the leading home theater picture and sound formats, including HDR10 and Dolby Atmos. Once hooked up to the internet, the Express 4K+ becomes your instant gateway to hundreds of apps, games, and hours upon hours of free live TV content, including local news and weather!

The Express 4K+ also comes with a remote that has a built-in microphone, allowing you to search for movies, open and close apps, and more, all with simple voice commands. You’ll even be able to control most TVs, including volume and power. While the Express 4K+ isn’t Roku’s most powerful streaming device (that honor goes to the Roku Ultra), this simple and intuitive streaming device is still a great purchase, especially for $25!

We’re not sure how long the sale will last, though, so if you’re interested in scooping up a Roku device for a reasonable price, today might be your last shot. Take $15 off the Roku Express 4K+ when you purchase today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best Amazon deals, best Walmart deals, and best TV deals for even more discounts on top AV tech.

