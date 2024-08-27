Roku streaming devices are on sale at Target this week

If you want to upgrade your non-smart TV to a smart TV, or if you don’t like your smart TV’s operating system, you should take advantage of Target’s ongoing sale for Roku streaming devices. They’re perfect for accessing the subscriptions that you purchased from streaming deals, but you have to hurry if you want to pocket the savings from the following offers — the Roku Express 4K+ for $30, following a $10 discount on its original price of $40, and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $35, following a $15 discount on its original price of $50. We’re not sure these how long these prices will last, so if you’re interested in either of these popular devices, we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase right now.

Roku Express 4K+ — $30, was $40

The Roku Express 4K+ is extremely easy to use — just plug it into your TV using the included HDMI cable and follow the onscreen instructions to connect it to your home’s Wi-Fi network. This gives you access to the Roku platform, from which you’ll be able to access 4K Ultra HD content on all of the popular streaming services. The voice remote that comes with the streaming device will let you use voice commands to search for shows and movies, as well as to control playback. The Roku platform’s customizable home screen will let you display your favorite channels and services upfront, so you won’t have to scroll a lot to find them, and the streaming device is also compatible with digital assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Assistant.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K — $35, was $50

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K features a stick design, which is different from the box design of the Roku Express 4K+. They share many similarities though, including support for 4K Ultra HD content, the bundled voice remote, the customizable home screen, and support for digital assistants. These help the Roku Streaming Stick 4K take its spot in our list of the best streaming devices, in addition to support for Dolby Vision that’s perfect if you’ll be using the streaming device on a TV with the technology.