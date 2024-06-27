Roku streaming devices have hefty discounts at Amazon today

Own a “dumb” TV and want to make it smart? As long as your set has HDMI inputs, all you need to do is purchase a streaming device. There are several companies that make these fantastic gadgets, and one of our favorites is Roku. And as it stands, two of the best Roku streaming devices are marked down on Amazon: the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and the Roku Express.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K — $39, was $49

First and foremost, this is 4K hardware, so those with a 4K TV to hook this up to will be best served. Fortunately, even if you’re stuck with a 1080p set, the Streaming Stick 4K will simply downscale its video to match your display.

We’re glad to report that this is one of Roku’s plug-and-play models too, with the HDMI connection built right into the dongle. The only other plug you’ll need to worry about is power. Once paired to your Wi-Fi network, the Roku fun can really begin! Stream movies and TV shows from noteworthy platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu; and enjoy upwards of 350 free live TV channels through the Roku Channel.

The Streaming Stick 4K delivers top-notch picture, and is particularly great for watching HDR content. The device supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, which covers a vast majority of HDR titles. You’ll also be able to control certain Roku functions using smart assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

Roku Express — $19, was $30

The Roku Express is one of the least expensive streaming devices on the market, and right now, you can buy it on Amazon for even less! Consider this an entry-level Roku device, but with access to each and every app and Roku exclusive you’ll get with the company’s higher-priced hardware. That’s nice and all, but what are you losing?

Resolution, for one: The Roku Express is capped at 1080p HD, so no 4K movies and shows. This also means you can say goodbye to HDR support. That being said, if you’re looking to score a reliable streaming device for the absolute-best price, Amazon’s markdown is quite the aggressive deal.

If you’d prefer to invest in a smart TV instead, we have a whole list of great TV deals for you to peruse. We even have separate roundups for the best Walmart deals and Best Buy deals!

Editors' Recommendations