Roku Ultra on sale for only $70 at Amazon right now — save $30

If you’re keen to upgrade your TV viewing experience, a Roku Ultra is a fantastic addition to your home theater setup. Right now, you can buy the latest model of the Roku Ultra, which includes 4K Ultra HD support, for just $70 at Amazon — down $30 from the usual $100. You even get JBL headphones thrown in for free! You’ll need to be fast though. Stock is strictly limited on this deal and as it’s one of the better Roku deals out there, so it won’t last long.

The Roku Ultra is a fantastic device for when you want to make your TV setup smarter and it only takes minutes to get started. It allows you to stream numerous different services across to your 4K TV, all courtesy of the Roku Ultra’s powerful quad-core processor. Utilizing dual-band wireless (with the option to hard-wire it via the Ethernet port), you’re guaranteed a stable and strong connection at all times.

Also guaranteed is brilliant picture quality thanks to the strong internet connection and the powerful processor that does all the hard work for your TV. You can stream TV shows and movies from all your favorite streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Netflix. In all, you can have access to over 500,000+ movies and TV episodes, depending on how many different streaming services you subscribe to.

To make things even more convenient, the Roku Ultra comes with a voice remote so you can take control of your TV with your voice. It’s possible to set up personal shortcuts for your favorite activities, as well as search across channels, turn captions on, and much more. Combined with the bundled JBL headphones, the Roku Ultra offers everything you could need as an avid streaming fan.

Ordinarily priced at $100, you can snap up the Roku Ultra for only $70 right now at Amazon. That’s a bargain for such a powerful 4K streaming device that will revolutionize how you watch TV. Because it’s such a great deal, stock is pretty limited so you’ll need to grab the Roku Ultra fast to enjoy this price. It’ll be worth it!

