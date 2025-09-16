Roku’s first-ever smart projector is everything I need for cozy movie nights

What’s happened? Roku has just announced the release of its first-ever smart projector, dubbed the Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube.
- The new smart projector gives you access to the best of both worlds — portable entertainment with a large library thanks to Roku TV OS.
- You’ll get access to Roku TV OS apps, access to loads of different movies, and over 500 live TV channels.
- Everything is controlled via a single Roku remote.
- Specs include 40-150 inch projection size, 1080p Full HD resolution, and a brightness of 330 ANSI lumens.
- You’re also getting auto focus, auto keystone, and dual 5W speakers, as well as Wi-Fi 2.4 and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, USB, and 3.5mm audio connectivity.
- The groundbreaking projector can be picked up on Amazon for $249.
This is important because: It’s a big deal for both Roku users and those who enjoy projectors, as it makes the process of using one a lot more seamless.
- It’s the first projector with Roku TV OS baked in, expanding Roku’s TV partner program into projectors.
- Bringing Roku’s simple setup, UI, and updates to a projector lowers friction versus HDMI sticks or clunky built-in UIs.
- This is the closest thing to a Roku TV that you can carry around. Movie night on the porch? No problem. Netflix binge at home? Sure.
- I’m enjoying the ecosystem support, from Apple AirPlay to full integration with Roku’s product line.
- That means voice controls, remote control functionality, and Roku Smart Home.
Why should I care? The Aurzen Roku TV gives you plenty of entertainment with minimum friction.
- If you want an easy, cheap way to stream on a big wall without any extra devices, this is it.
- The sub-$300 price point makes this an even better deal for 1080p streaming.
- One remote + auto focus and auto keystone means faster setup for movie nights or game day gatherings.
- With support for Roku wireless speakers, you don’t need a whole surround system to enjoy your entertainment.
OK, what’s next? Roku’s smart projector is already available on Amazon.
- Picking one of these up gives you access to free movies on Roku, but you can also use it to stream Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and more.
- Setup seems easy — just put the projector down, power it on, log on to Roku, and watch.
- If you need a 4K projector, check out our ranking of the best projectors.