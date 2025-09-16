Roku’s first-ever smart projector is everything I need for cozy movie nights

What’s happened? Roku has just announced the release of its first-ever smart projector, dubbed the Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube.

The new smart projector gives you access to the best of both worlds — portable entertainment with a large library thanks to Roku TV OS.

You’ll get access to Roku TV OS apps, access to loads of different movies, and over 500 live TV channels.

Everything is controlled via a single Roku remote.

Specs include 40-150 inch projection size, 1080p Full HD resolution, and a brightness of 330 ANSI lumens.

You’re also getting auto focus, auto keystone, and dual 5W speakers, as well as Wi-Fi 2.4 and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, USB, and 3.5mm audio connectivity.

The groundbreaking projector can be picked up on Amazon for $249.

This is important because: It’s a big deal for both Roku users and those who enjoy projectors, as it makes the process of using one a lot more seamless.

It’s the first projector with Roku TV OS baked in, expanding Roku’s TV partner program into projectors.

Bringing Roku’s simple setup, UI, and updates to a projector lowers friction versus HDMI sticks or clunky built-in UIs.

This is the closest thing to a Roku TV that you can carry around. Movie night on the porch? No problem. Netflix binge at home? Sure.

I’m enjoying the ecosystem support, from Apple AirPlay to full integration with Roku’s product line.

That means voice controls, remote control functionality, and Roku Smart Home.

Why should I care? The Aurzen Roku TV gives you plenty of entertainment with minimum friction.

If you want an easy, cheap way to stream on a big wall without any extra devices, this is it.

The sub-$300 price point makes this an even better deal for 1080p streaming.

One remote + auto focus and auto keystone means faster setup for movie nights or game day gatherings.

With support for Roku wireless speakers, you don’t need a whole surround system to enjoy your entertainment.

OK, what’s next? Roku’s smart projector is already available on Amazon.