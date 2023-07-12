Prime Day deals are looking pretty great even though we’re getting near to the end of the event. It’s always worth seeing what other retailers are offering too with — for instance — an amazing deal at Samsung on the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector. Usually priced at $3,500, it’s enjoying a $1,000 price cut bringing it down to $2,500. A fantastic deal for a huge 4K projector, it’s easily the pick of the Prime Day projector deals around right now. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading, or simply hit the buy button to make the purchase. The deal ends when today does so you haven’t got long to commit.

Why you should buy the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere4K Smart Laser Projector

Offering all the features you could want from one of the best 4K projectors, the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector is a delight. As the name suggests, its focus is on offering you a big theater-style experience at home thanks to its huge 120-inch size. With a 4K resolution, everything looks much sharper than with many of the other best projectors.

It’s also the world’s first HDR10+ projector so you get fantastic color accuracy and incredible contrast guaranteeing a realistic and vibrant viewing experience. Another key part for any good projector is its brightness with this one offering 2,200 lumens of brightness so you can enjoy the experience at any time of day without a difference in quality. Even on the brightest day, it’ll still look good. Taking a cue from some of the best TVs, you also get a dedicated Filmmaker mode to ensure that movies look how they should while you watch.

Besides great visuals, you also get excellent sound quality with 30 watts of 2.2-channel audio built-in to help fill the room. It’s impressive going for a projector that is remarkably compact and easily fits into your living space. Useful extra features like built-in sensors that automatically reduce brightness when it detects anyone near help too.

The ideal 4K projector for anyone who can afford it, the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector is a little more affordable while on sale at Samsung. Usually priced at $3,500, it’s down to $2,500, thereby saving you $1,000 off the regular price. You’re going to need to be quick though as the deal ends when today does, meaning there’s very little time left to save.

