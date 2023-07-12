 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s 120-inch smart 4K laser projector is $1,000 off

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.
Samsung

Prime Day deals are looking pretty great even though we’re getting near to the end of the event. It’s always worth seeing what other retailers are offering too with — for instance — an amazing deal at Samsung on the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector. Usually priced at $3,500, it’s enjoying a $1,000 price cut bringing it down to $2,500. A fantastic deal for a huge 4K projector, it’s easily the pick of the Prime Day projector deals around right now. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading, or simply hit the buy button to make the purchase. The deal ends when today does so you haven’t got long to commit.

Why you should buy the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere4K Smart Laser Projector

Offering all the features you could want from one of the best 4K projectors, the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector is a delight. As the name suggests, its focus is on offering you a big theater-style experience at home thanks to its huge 120-inch size. With a 4K resolution, everything looks much sharper than with many of the other best projectors.

It’s also the world’s first HDR10+ projector so you get fantastic color accuracy and incredible contrast guaranteeing a realistic and vibrant viewing experience. Another key part for any good projector is its brightness with this one offering 2,200 lumens of brightness so you can enjoy the experience at any time of day without a difference in quality. Even on the brightest day, it’ll still look good. Taking a cue from some of the best TVs, you also get a dedicated Filmmaker mode to ensure that movies look how they should while you watch.

Related

Besides great visuals, you also get excellent sound quality with 30 watts of 2.2-channel audio built-in to help fill the room. It’s impressive going for a projector that is remarkably compact and easily fits into your living space. Useful extra features like built-in sensors that automatically reduce brightness when it detects anyone near help too.

The ideal 4K projector for anyone who can afford it, the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector is a little more affordable while on sale at Samsung. Usually priced at $3,500, it’s down to $2,500, thereby saving you $1,000 off the regular price. You’re going to need to be quick though as the deal ends when today does, meaning there’s very little time left to save.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are $100 off today
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 inside their charging case.

If you're planning to purchase wireless earbuds from this year's Prime Day headphone deals but you're not impressed with the offers for Apple's AirPods, you can check out the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds as an alternative. From their original price of $280, they're currently available from Amazon for just $180. You're going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want to enjoy the $100 discount though, because we're not sure how long stocks will last in the ongoing shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, the third generation of the brand's flagship wireless earbuds, offers a long list of improvements over its predecessor, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds, while also launching with a lower price. In addition to a design that's smaller, lighter, and sleeker, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 adds aptX Adaptive for better audio quality and wireless charging for its case. The wireless earbuds can last up to 7 hours on a single charge, and a total of 28 hours if you include the power from the charging case. A software update also added Bluetooth multipoint, which will allow you to pair them with two devices at the same time -- such as your laptop and your smartphone -- and easily switch between them.

Read more
This Samsung 8K TV costs the same as an OLED 4K TV right now
Samsung 55-inch QN700B 8K TV placed in a living room displaying a bear in a river.

It might seem like Prime Day deals are only an Amazon thing but there are some great Prime Day TV deals going on at Best Buy too. For instance, you can buy the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV for $1,000, saving $600 off the regular price of $1,600. Yup, we said 8K -- that's how future-proofed this TV is. Thanks to the discount, it works out as about the same price as many OLED TVs but with twice the amount of pixels. Want to know more? Let's take a look.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV
We're still waiting for more content to be aired in 8K although it's slowly coming through. The handy thing about 8K TVs like the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV is that it's able to upscale all non-8K content so you still get a much better picture. Easily one of the best 8K TVs as you'd expect from one of the best TV brands, this one looks great.

Read more
Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for $65 today
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live inside their charging case.

If you're browsing through Prime Day headphone deals for wireless earbuds and none of the offers have caught your attention so far, you may want to take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The uniquely-designed wireless earbuds, originally priced at $150, are available for just $65 from Amazon, lower than their previously cheapest price this year of $80. That's $85 in savings, but you'll need to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want it because we're not sure if the bargain will last until Prime Day ends on July 12.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
The choice to go for true wireless earbuds often considers their small size, style, and autonomy, according to our headphone buying guide. You'll enjoy these characteristics with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, but with a different design compared to most of its peers in the market. Wearing most wireless earbuds means inserting silicon eartips into your ear canal, but that's not the case with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live as they rest outside the canal and against the inside of your concha. They're pretty comfortable once you get used to them, so you can wear them for several hours at a time to maximize their battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge and up to 29 hours if you include their charging case.

Read more