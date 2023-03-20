Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ever since Samsung formally announced the $4,500 price tag of its highly anticipated 77-inch S95C 4K QD-OLED TV, we’ve been patiently waiting to hear how much the company’s other 2023 OLED models will cost. Now we know that S90C will be its most affordable 2023 QD-OLED model at $1,900 for the 55-inch screen size. You can order them starting March 20 at most major Samsung retailers, except the 65-inch S90C, which is confirmed, but has yet to be released.

Samsung has also finally confirmed something we reported on during CES 2023: its flagship S95C QD-OLED is also available in 65- and 55-inch models.

Wondering about the differences between the S95C and S90C? It comes down to brightness, sound, and design. The S95C is about 30% brighter than the S90C. The S90C retains the same brightness levels as Samsung’s excellent 2022 S95B.

The S9oC gets Dolby Atmos with Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Lite system, which helps to adjust the sound parameters based on the content, while the S95C has Atmos with Object Tracking Sound+ — an AI-enhanced version of the sound system.

The S95C also benefits from Samsung’s new ultraslim One Connect Box, which puts all of the TV’s connections (power, HDMI ports, and antenna connection) in their own slender enclosure, which can then be piggybacked on the included stand for an all-in-one effect, or separated from the TV using the thin umbilical cord. This lets the S95C be wall-mounted almost flush with the wall.

Both models have Samsung’s AI-powered Neural Quantum processor, which handles the TVs’ billions of colors, as well as 4K upscaling and motion processing. For console gamers, the screens can deliver up to 120Hz variable refresh rates, and PC gamers benefit from Game Motion Plus, which takes that speed up to 144Hz.

Here’s the full lineup of 2023 Samsung OLED TVs:

2023 Samsung S95C 4K QD-OLED TV

77-inch, $4,500

65-inch, $3,300

55-inch, $2,500

2023 Samsung S90C 4K QD-OLED TV

77-inch, $3,600

65-inch, to be announced

55-inch, $1,900

