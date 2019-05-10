Digital Trends
This Samsung 4K Smart TV is an absolute steal at $300 from Walmart

Josh Levenson
Walmart has kicked off a fantastic deal for those looking to add a 4K TV to their home entertainment setup. It’s offering a 40-inch Samsung 4K LED Smart TV for $300 — a total saving of $150 — and it comes with $20 worth of free Vudu credit.

As for the TV, it’s a 40-inch Samsung UN40NU7200. We know, we know — the naming convention isn’t the most intuitive out there, so we ought to explain how it works: UN40 indicates the size of the screen, and NU7200 the series to which it belongs.

In this case, the television belongs to Samsung’s NU7200 Series, which is renowned for its ability to upscale HD material to a 4K resolution with ease, as well as an HDR mode that can be called upon to extract more detail from low-light scenes.

It’s also decked out with Samsung’s Smart TV software that’s home to a number of top-tier streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube — eliminating the need for an Apple TV or Chromecast.

If $300 is a little too out of your budget, Walmart has the solution: It’s offering customers with good credit the option to take that figure, add the sales tax, then split it over a 12-month period, which adds up to a more affordable $30 per month.

To sweeten the deal, the retailer is also throwing in a $25 rebate in the form of statement credit for those who opt for its interest-free repayment plan. That’s in addition to the $20 free Vudu voucher it’s awarding to all customers.

Still, at 40-inches, the UN40NU7200 could leave you wanting a little more in the size department — but that’s not an issue. Walmart has also slashed the price of one of Samsung’s 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TVs, sending the price plummeting down to $350.

But what if you want something smaller or larger than that? We have the solution. First, check out our buying guide to learn about everything that makes a fantastic TV, then head over to our list of the best TV deals available right now to bag a bargain.

To be frank, though, at $300 you really can’t go wrong with the UN40NU7200. It’s a 4K TV, so it’s well-prepared for high-quality content, and it’s smart, so you’ll be able to tap into just about every streaming service you will ever need.

