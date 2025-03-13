 Skip to main content
The Samsung S90D 42-inch OLED TV has a $400 discount

By
Good Deal A Samsung S90D TV on a white background.
Samsung/Amazon / Samsung

Samsung is well known for its amazing lineup of 4K and 8K TVs. Available in numerous models and sizes, one of the staple sets of 2024 was the Samsung S90D, an OLED of epic proportions. The S90D should be available through much of 2025, but we came across a fantastic discount for the 42-inch size while researching TV deals:

For a limited time, the Samsung 42-inch S90D 4K OLED is on sale for $1,000. That’s a $400 discount on one of the best OLED TVs of the last several years.

Why you should buy the Samsung 42-inch S90D

The Samsung S90D delivers rich colors, a wide color gamut, and unbeatable contrast levels, thanks to the TV’s OLED panel. Made up of millions of self-emissive pixels that can be turned on or off individually, the S90D is able to achieve pure black during dark scenes, making it a great TV for watching movies and playing games. But the S90D can also hold its own when it comes to glare, thanks to the TV’s strong SDR brightness levels. The S90D is compatible with every HDR format except Dolby Vision, too.

With its 1.5ms response time, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and VRR and ALLM support, the 42-inch S90D makes for an excellent gaming TV. Rocking a native 120Hz refresh rate, everything from sports to action movies should be rendered smoothly, with little in the way of ghosting or screen tearing to cloud your day.

We’re also glad to report that Samsung continues its longstanding partnership with Tizen OS for all things apps and casting. Once connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll have access to services like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video (subscription required), as well as a ton of free live TV channels.

Get the Samsung 42-inch S90D 4K OLED while it’s discounted to $1,000, and be sure to take a gander at our roundups of the best Samsung TV deals and best OLED TV deals for even more markdowns on top TVs!

