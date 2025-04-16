 Skip to main content
QLED sale: One of the best 43-inch Samsung TVs is $600 off

samsung 98 inch qn90d review
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

It’s important to consider picture quality for any TV size. Even if you’re going with a set that’s less than 55 inches, you should be treated to a bright and colorful picture with solid motion capabilities. Fortunately, noteworthy brands like Samsung have several size options for their best models, including the QN90D Series. This midrange TV was released in 2024 and is still sold brand-new. 

This week, you’ll be able to score the 43-inch size for only $900 at select retailers. This model normally sells for $1,500, so that’s a nice $600 discount. We wouldn’t hold out too long, though. 

Why you should buy the Samsung 43-inch QN90D Series

A midsized QLED TV for watching movies, shows, and video games in a smaller viewing space is never a bad idea, and Samsung makes some of the best ones. It just so happens that the 43-inch QN90D also makes a great gaming monitor. Thanks to its native 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and low input lag, the QN90D keeps you steeped in the action of your favorite games. There’s even a dedicated PC/Game Mode with VRR and ALLM support. 

The QN90D gets bright enough to fight off glare in well-lit rooms and does so for both SDR and HDR content. For the latter, support for all formats (sans Dolby Vision) delivers impressive highlights and a wide color gamut. The QN90D upscales lower-res content to bring all sources closer to 4K UHD, so even your old DVD collection will look new! 

The Tizen OS smart hub (internet connection required) also gives you access to popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus, as well as hundreds of free live TV stations. 

Save $600 on the Samsung 43-inch QN90D Series 4K QLED when you purchase today. We also recommend checking out our lists of the best Samsung TV deals, best TV deals, and best QLED TV deals for even more discounts on top Samsung sets.

