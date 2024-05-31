 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 43-inch Samsung Frame TV is $200 cheaper today

By
.
.

Samsung has a fantastic discount on its 43-inch The Frame QLED TV bringing it down to a highly affordable $800 compared to its usual price of $1,000. A great option for anyone who’s looking for stylish TV deals, this will look excellent in your living space while also providing great picture quality. If you want to learn more, keep reading or you can simply tap the buy button to move straight onto making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV

Samsung has a particular penchant for making fantastic QLED TVs with the technology adding a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight. It means that once exposed to light, the quantum dots emit their own light with a very high level of efficiency so you get more colors with greater accuracy. The Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV is one of the best QLED TVs while also being super stylish. It provides 100% Color Volume with a billion shades of brilliant color. Vivid imagery is easily seen here with Quantum HDR providing an expanded range of color and contrast. Its impressive spectrum deepens blacks and brightens whites so you get a more Hollywood-like experience.

Adding to its repertoire of being one of the best TVs for anyone seeking something a little different, the Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV also has an Art Mode. Via the built-in motion sensor, any time that the Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV notices someone in the room while it’s switched off, it turns into a display of your art collection with a choice of photos or artwork from Samsung’s Art Store. The TV has anti-reflection technology and a matte display film premium finish so there’s no glare here and the Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV simply looks good from any angle.

Related

Exclusively designed to be fitted to your wall, the Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV comes with a slim-fit wall mount and you can customize the bezels to find what works for you and your aesthetic. It’s all a great example of why Samsung is one of the best TV brands out there.

The Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV usually costs $1,000 but right now, you can buy it from Samsung for $8800. The $200 saving is pretty sweet and unlikely to stick around for long. Take a look at it by tapping the button below, before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The best soundbar Bose makes is $100 off right now, and a must-buy
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar in black.

While there are a lot of big audio brands out there, Bose is one of the biggest and most well-known and makes some of the best headphones on the market right now. Bose doesn't limit itself to just headphones, though, and it's also branched out to make some of the best soundbars on the market as well. Of course, Bose's soundbars do tend to be expensive, but luckily, there's a deal from Best Buy that discounts the original $900 down to $800.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar
While the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar doesn't come with a subwoofer or satellite speakers, it does a good job of recreating surround sound for the whole room with just six speakers in its little frame. It comes with both Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace, which help create a wider soundstage so that you can hear things with a bit more detail. In fact, it also has a fancy AI Dialogue mode, which helps adjust the audio to make the voice sound clearer, which is important given that most shows and films these days tend to lower the volume of the actors' voices.

Read more
Wow! This 100-inch QLED TV is $2,700 off (yes, you read that right)
The Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV placed in a living room environment next to a sofa and wall-mounted.

If you’ve been checking out TV deals for the biggest of TVs to fit into your home, take a look at what Best Buy has on sale right now. Today, you can buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series QLED TV for $2,300, which is heavily reduced from $5,000. Yup, you got it. We’re talking about a huge $2,700 discount. If you want to buy the biggest TV your living space can fit, this is the TV you need in your life. It even comes with free installation. Want to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series QLED TV
Hisense is one of the best TV brands for value and the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series QLED TV certainly demonstrates fantastic value. While it might not be one of the very best TVs around, it’s still packed with great features. It has a Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut so you get purer, richer, and more brilliant and accurate colors. Just what you would expect from a QLED TV but with a huge display here.

Read more
Quick! This 70-inch LG TV just had its price slashed to under $500
The LG 65-inch UQ70 Series LED 4K smart TV against a white background.

For a great value TV from a reputable brand, look no further than Walmart. Right now, you can buy the LG 70-inch UQ7070 4K TV for $498 instead of $648. A huge saving of $150, this is one of the better TV deals around and perfect if you want a large TV for less while still enjoying great picture quality. Here’s what you need to know about the LG 70-inch UQ7070 before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the LG 70-inch UQ7070 4K TV
LG is one of the best TV brands around and responsible for many of the best TVs. Much of that is thanks to its range of OLED TVs but it also makes excellent 4K TVs too. With the LG 70-inch UQ7070 4K TV, you get the LG a5 Gen AI processor powering proceedings which means enhanced picture and sound including an upscaled picture if you’re watching something in HD.

Read more