Are you looking for the best TV deals below $500? Your search may be over with Walmart’s offer for the 50-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV. It’s already affordable at its original price of $348, but the retailer’s $50 discount makes it even cheaper at just $298. We’re not sure how much time is left for you to take advantage of the price cut though, so if you’re interested, you’ll need to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV

The Samsung TU690T 4K TV is the perfect addition to any living room or bedroom because it’s a smart TV, powered by Samsung’s Tizen platform. Not only will you be able to easily access the most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, but you’ll also have the option to download different kinds of apps. You can play games of various genres, exercise with guided workouts, and follow your favorite sports teams, among the many things you can do on this smart TV, with everything just a few button presses away through its remote.

You should check if the 50-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV will fit where you’re planning to place it with the help of our guide on what size TV to buy. If it will, you’ll be able to watch shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD resolution, and all other content will be upscaled with Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K. The Samsung TU690T 4K TV also supports HDR technology, which will let you enjoy brighter images and more vivid colors.

Upgrade your home theater setup even while you’re on a tight budget by purchasing the 50-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV from Walmart. A $50 discount makes the 4K TV even more affordable at just $298 compared to its original price of $348, and since it’s made by one of the best TV brands, you wouldn’t have to worry about quality or durability issues. You need to act fast though — there’s no telling when the offer expires, so if you want to get the 50-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV for cheaper than usual, you have to buy it now.

