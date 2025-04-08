 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung 55-inch QLED just had its price cut in half

By
Good Deal The Samsung 70-inch QE1D 4K QLED.
Samsung

Do you want to score a great TV for a great price? Today, one of Samsung’s budget-friendly 4K QLEDS is marked down to an even lower price. For a limited time, you’ll be able to take home the Samsung 55-inch QE1D Series 4K QLED for $480. And what better way to start your week than with one of the best TV deals

Why you should buy the Samsung QE1D Series

Brands like Hisense, TCL, Roku, and Amazon are renowned for producing affordable TVs that still generate a good picture but without a lot of the bells and whistles, you’ll find on more advanced models. In the case of the Samsung QE1D, we like the fact that you’re buying into one of the top TV brands on the market, and this entry-level Samsung has some bite! 

The QE1D delivers bright and colorful visuals, which makes it a great choice for a room that pulls in a ton of sunlight. The TV’s reflection handling is decent, too, but you may start to see some glare if lamps or other light sources are too close to the panel. The QE1D also handles upscaling like a champ, enhancing most lower-res sources fed to the TV. 

Related

As mentioned, more advanced features are a frequent miss for lower-priced TVs, and the QE1D isn’t without its exclusions. This QLED is capped at 60Hz for its native refresh rate and has zero HDMI 2.1 ports, so it may not be the best choice for console or PC gamers. That being said, when gaming at 60Hz, the TV does deliver some pretty low input lag. 

Take $520 off the Samsung 55-inch QE1D Series 4K QLED when you purchase today, and be sure to take a look at our roundups of the best Samsung TV deals and best QLED TV deals for even more discounts on top Samsung sets! 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Need a small OLED TV? The LG B4 has a $150 discount today
The 2024 LG B4 OLED on its home screen.

There’s no denying the fact that LG makes some of the best OLED TVs on the market. Oftentimes, though, many of these midrange and premium sets are just out of reach, at least in terms of budget. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for the best TV deals, and as luck would have it, we came across this sweet LG offer:

Right now, when you purchase the LG 48-inch B4 Series 4K OLED at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $550. The full MSRP on this model is $700.

Read more
The 9 out of 10 LG G4 OLED TV is on sale today for 35% off
LG G4 OLED

We here at Digital Trends are big fans of the LG G4 Series, a TV that received a glowing review from our own editor at large, Caleb Denison, back in May 2024. “The LG G4 is a triumph of modern television engineering” is one of several takeaways we’re still thrilled about, and since the LG G5 Series is just around the corner, the G4 OLED is even cheaper!

In fact, for a limited time, when you purchase the LG 77-inch G4 Series 4K OLED at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a few other retailers, you’ll only pay $3,000. The full MSRP on this model is $4,600.

Read more
This dorm room-sized Vizio TV just dropped to $214 at Walmart
The Vizio 50-inch V4K50M Series 4K LED.

Purchasing a cheap TV doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be signing up for lackluster picture quality, but this can certainly be the case with entry-level models. Fortunately, brands like Vizio prioritize picture quality at every price point, and it just so happens that one of the brand’s budget-friendly sets costs even less today!

For a limited time, when you purchase the Vizio 50-inch V4K50M 4K LED at Walmart and Target, you’ll only pay $215. The full MSRP on this TV is $268.

Read more