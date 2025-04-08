This Samsung 55-inch QLED just had its price cut in half

Do you want to score a great TV for a great price? Today, one of Samsung’s budget-friendly 4K QLEDS is marked down to an even lower price. For a limited time, you’ll be able to take home the Samsung 55-inch QE1D Series 4K QLED for $480. And what better way to start your week than with one of the best TV deals?

Why you should buy the Samsung QE1D Series

Brands like Hisense, TCL, Roku, and Amazon are renowned for producing affordable TVs that still generate a good picture but without a lot of the bells and whistles, you’ll find on more advanced models. In the case of the Samsung QE1D, we like the fact that you’re buying into one of the top TV brands on the market, and this entry-level Samsung has some bite!

The QE1D delivers bright and colorful visuals, which makes it a great choice for a room that pulls in a ton of sunlight. The TV’s reflection handling is decent, too, but you may start to see some glare if lamps or other light sources are too close to the panel. The QE1D also handles upscaling like a champ, enhancing most lower-res sources fed to the TV.

As mentioned, more advanced features are a frequent miss for lower-priced TVs, and the QE1D isn’t without its exclusions. This QLED is capped at 60Hz for its native refresh rate and has zero HDMI 2.1 ports, so it may not be the best choice for console or PC gamers. That being said, when gaming at 60Hz, the TV does deliver some pretty low input lag.

Take $520 off the Samsung 55-inch QE1D Series 4K QLED when you purchase today, and be sure to take a look at our roundups of the best Samsung TV deals and best QLED TV deals for even more discounts on top Samsung sets!