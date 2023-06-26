If 4K resolutions aren’t enough for your needs, you’re going to love one of the TV deals that Best Buy has right now. Today, you can buy the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV for $1,000 saving a hefty $600 off the regular price of $1,600. This is a great TV for anyone keen to be an early adopter of 8K visuals. While there still aren’t many 8K sources, you’ll be able to enjoy an upscaled picture that makes a big difference. Likely to end soon, let’s take a look at why this TV is so great.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV

As one of the best TV brands, you can instantly trust the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV. Combining QLED technology and 8K resolutions is an immediate success story here. Thanks to its huge grid of ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs, you get exact control of the individual zones of light so you gain stunning color and contrast. The high-performance 8K processor uses 20 neural networks to help provide the most immersive picture too, while there’s HDR 32X to add vivid shades of color. Real Depth Enhancer further helps matters so that whatever you’re watching looks more lifelike with the feature mirroring how the human eye processes depth. It’s a strong reminder that Samsung doesn’t just make some of the best 8K TVs but many of the best TVs overall.

Besides the great picture, you also have Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound Lite to ensure that the audio sounds great too, giving you a fully immersive experience. Whether you’re watching a movie or playing a game, Motion Xcelerator technology also helps minimize blur so the picture looks nothing less than stunning and sharp at all times.

A great TV to add to your home, the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV is now available for just $1,000 when you buy from Best Buy. Usually priced at $1,600, you’re saving $600 so this is a great time to upgrade your living room setup for less. With an 8K resolution, you should be set up for a while to come.

