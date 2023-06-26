 Skip to main content
Huge discount drops the price of this Samsung 8K TV to $1,000

Jennifer Allen
If 4K resolutions aren’t enough for your needs, you’re going to love one of the TV deals that Best Buy has right now. Today, you can buy the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV for $1,000 saving a hefty $600 off the regular price of $1,600. This is a great TV for anyone keen to be an early adopter of 8K visuals. While there still aren’t many 8K sources, you’ll be able to enjoy an upscaled picture that makes a big difference. Likely to end soon, let’s take a look at why this TV is so great.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV

As one of the best TV brands, you can instantly trust the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV. Combining QLED technology and 8K resolutions is an immediate success story here. Thanks to its huge grid of ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs, you get exact control of the individual zones of light so you gain stunning color and contrast. The high-performance 8K processor uses 20 neural networks to help provide the most immersive picture too, while there’s HDR 32X to add vivid shades of color. Real Depth Enhancer further helps matters so that whatever you’re watching looks more lifelike with the feature mirroring how the human eye processes depth. It’s a strong reminder that Samsung doesn’t just make some of the best 8K TVs but many of the best TVs overall.

Besides the great picture, you also have Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound Lite to ensure that the audio sounds great too, giving you a fully immersive experience. Whether you’re watching a movie or playing a game, Motion Xcelerator technology also helps minimize blur so the picture looks nothing less than stunning and sharp at all times.

A great TV to add to your home, the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV is now available for just $1,000 when you buy from Best Buy. Usually priced at $1,600, you’re saving $600 so this is a great time to upgrade your living room setup for less. With an 8K resolution, you should be set up for a while to come.

Best Buy has a 50-inch QLED 4K TV for $400, and it’s not a bad buy
TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV sits on an entertainment center in a living room.

If you’re looking to expand, upgrade, or build your home theater entirely from scratch, there’s a price drop on a QLED TV at Best Buy right now. The 50-inch model of the TCL 5-Series 4K Smart TV is discounted $30 from down to $400. Its regular price of $430 is pretty impressive for a QLED TV, and this discount makes it even more so. Best Buy is including free shipping with your purchase, and the TV also comes with three free months of AppleTV+ and one month of free FuboTV.

Why you should buy the TCL 50-inch 4K QLED Smart TV
When it comest to ensuring you get a TV with superior picture quality, QLED and OLED picture technologies are pretty much the cream of the crop. OLED TVs use self-lit pixels to create impressive image contrast, but this 50-inch 4K TV by TCL utilizes QLED technology, which provides impressive picture quality using nanoparticles called quantum dots. These supercharge its brightness and color, and make the TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV a great option for your home theater if you’re looking to create an immersive and lifelike viewing experience. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR, which adds another layer of depth to the experience.

Sony sale drops prices of over 150 TVs, soundbars, cameras, and more
Sony A9S TV placed on a TV unit in a living room.

There's an absolutely huge Sony sale going on at Best Buy right now with hundreds of items on sale. This includes some of the best headphone deals and TV deals around, but also sales on digital cameras too if you're looking to rely a little less on your smartphone. With so much out there, we recommend hitting the sale button below to check out what's available for yourself. If you know Sony makes it, it's almost certainly available here and at a discount. However, if you could do with a little guidance, keep reading while we break down a few key highlights.

What to shop for in the Sony sale
One popular item that often appears on sale is the . These aren't the latest headphones from Sony but at $280 instead of $350, they're still very appealing. When we reviewed the Sony WH-1000XM4, we loved the fantastic noise canceling and sound quality that combined to make these hugely appealing headphones for pretty much everyone. The newer are on sale at $349 instead of $400, but we'd stick with the slightly older model at these prices. The difference between the two is more subtle than you'd think and you'll be happy with either.

This 43-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $190
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

Anyone looking for cheap TV deals already knows that Best Buy is a great place to check. Right now, it's excelling itself with an 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV for $190 instead of $300. $300 was a tempting price as it was but dropping down further to $190 makes it a fantastic offer for anyone on a tight budget and in need of a new TV. Whether it's a replacement for your living room set, or you want to add it to your bedroom or den, it's a decent option. Here's what you need to know before you think about hitting that buy button.

Why you should buy the 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV
Insignia may not be one of the best TV brands, but it sure is cheap. With the 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV, you still get all the essentials you might need from a budget-priced TV. Of course, there's a 4K resolution which is always welcomed. There's also HDR support, so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast than usual. An LED-backlit LCD screen further helps matters with reliable and long-lasting LED lighting.

