This 55-inch Samsung 8K TV is now cheaper than some OLED TVs

It’s rare that we see TV deals on 8K screens. Even rarer still is a deal that’s so good that it works out cheaper than some OLED TVs. That’s the case over at Best Buy right now with the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV available for $1,000. Usually priced at $1,600, you save $600 on this deal making an 8K TV infinitely more appealing. While 8K content is still a little thin on the ground, you’re suitably future-proofed by going for this TV. Want to know more? Keep reading or you can get straight to making a purchase by tapping the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV

It’s easy to assume that the best 8K TVs cost thousands but the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV demonstrates that isn’t the case anymore. This TV uses Quantum Mini LEDs to give you a super precise image. It’s able to use individual zones of light in your picture so you gain fantastic color and contrast at all times. Thanks to Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor Lite 8K, the TV uses 20 neural networks to provide you with the most immersive picture yet.

Cementing anyone’s reminder that Samsung is one of the best TV brands around, it also offers HDR 32X to provide a wide range of vivid shades of color, along with 33 million pixels courtesy of the 8K resolution. Any time you’re watching something that isn’t 8K (which right now will be often), AI-based processing upscales and analyzes your content to give you 8K clarity.

For gaming or fast-moving sports, there’s Motion Xcelerator technology to ensure no risk of motion blur. A Real Depth Enhancer helps improve quality by mirroring how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast. There’s also Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite support for a better quality aural experience as well. It all comes together to make one of the best TVs you can buy today.

The Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV is normally priced at $1,600 at Best Buy. Today though, you can buy it for $1,000 so you save $600 off the usual price. A sizeable discount, this is sure to be a popular deal among anyone who wants the latest technology for less. Snap it up in no time and you can enjoy 8K and upscaled content for a long time to come.

