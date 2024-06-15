 Skip to main content
This Samsung 55-inch QLED TV deal cuts the price by $400

2023 Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV.
Samsung TV deals are getting better and better as we approach Father’s Day. We’re looking high and low for the best markdowns we can find, and we just had to bring this one to your attention. While the deal lasts, you’ll save $400 on the amazing Samsung 55-inch QN90C QLED TV. We’ve also got a big list of QLED TV deals for you to peruse. 

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch QN90C

There are two kinds of TV watchers: Those that love bold colors and inky black levels (if this sounds like you, check out our OLED TV deals!), and those who enjoy a bright picture that gets even brighter when you start factoring in HDR support. If you belong to the latter camp, you’re going to love the Samsung QN90C.

This 4K TV delivers up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you’re watching a brand-new movie, or a film released 30 years ago, the QN90C’s massive pixel spread does a phenomenal job at optimizing all sources. So even if what you’re watching is on the old side, the TV’s 4K upscaling will bring the picture as close to UHD quality as possible. And that 120Hz frame rate is terrific for action movies, sports, and video games. 

Oh, speaking of gaming: Each of the QN90C’s four HDMI inputs are 2.1 certified. This is the most current HDMI standard, which means that the QN90C supports plenty of console and PC gaming optimizations, including AMD FreeSync, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode. From your Alienware desktop to your PS5, MMORPGs have never looked and performed as good as this.

Samsung’s smart TV experience is powered by the Tizen OS. Enjoy access to all kinds of apps and games, plus features like Android device screen mirroring and Apple AirPlay 2 for iPhones and iPads. 

It’s hard to say how long this deal is going to last, so take advantage while you still can! Again, this is a $400 markdown ($1,100 purchase price) on the Samsung 55-inch QN90C QLED, which normally sells for $1,500. If you plan on adding some enhanced audio to your new TV experience, we also recommend checking out some of the best soundbar deals we’ve unearthed. 

Hisense’s massive 100-inch TV has a $2,200 discount today
The Hisense 100-inch U76 on a TV stand in a living room.

The Hisense U76 Series isn’t your average big-screen QLED, it’s one of the biggest TVs released in 2024! At a whopping 100 inches, Hisense pulled out all the stops on this bad boy; and right now, the getting is quite good. Normally, you can expect to pay close to $5,000 for the U76, but Best Buy is offering a $2,200 markdown. Yes, that means you can score the 100-inch monolith for just $2,800!

Why you should buy the Hisense U76 Series QLED TV
Let’s not beat around the bush: If you’re looking for a gigantic TV, or keep tossing the coin on whether to go with an LED-LCD or a projector, your sights should be set on the Hisense U76 Series. Not only does it check the boxes on some of the most important big-screen criteria — we’re talking 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos support, and the Google TV smart interface — but it does so at a price that’s unheard of for this kind of tech. Well, at least while this amazing deal lasts.

A 75-inch 4K TV for only $500? You aren’t dreaming
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.

If you want to upgrade your living room with a better home theater experience, then you'll likely want a big-screen TV. Unfortunately, they tend to be expensive, especially if you want something that's relatively high-end, which you should if you're spending that kind of money. Luckily, the Toshiba C350 Series is one of the best TVs on the market, and there's a 75-inch model that's going for just $500 at Best Buy right now. That's $150 off the usual $650 price tag, so it's the perfect deal to take advantage of if you're looking for an upgrade.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series
There's a lot to love about the Toshiba C350 Series, especially when it is 75 inches big, and while it doesn't run a higher resolution of 8K, the 4K it does come with is more than enough for most folks, especially if you TV won't be really close to where you sit. It also has support for HDR 10, which gives you a lot better contrast and color reproduction, and it even throws in Dolby Vision for good measure, so you're going to get excellent image quality. That said, the refresh rate is only 60 Hz, although it does come with Motion Rate 120, which tries to replicate the feel of a higher refresh rate. Either way, the 60Hz and 4k are excellent for console and PC gaming, so if you'd like to do that, the C350 Series is perfectly fine for it.

Best 85-inch TV deals: Save on Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more
TCL 85s435 XL Collection 85-inch LED TV

A large TV is the way to go if you want to fully immerse yourself in all of your favorite content and shopping the best TV deals is the way to go if you want some savings. And while 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, and 75-inch TV deals have a lot going on right now, it can be a little more difficult to track down 85-inch TV deals if that’s the screen size you want to go with. Top TV brands all make 85-inch TV models, and while they’re somewhat scattered across Best Buy TV deals, Walmart TV deals, and Amazon TV deals, there are some impressive 85-inch TV deals to shop right. We’ve rounded up all of the best 85-inch TV deals below for your shopping convenience, so read onward for all of the details on how to get yourself squarely in front of 85-inches of the best new movies to stream with some savings.
Hisense 85-inch A7 Series 4K Google TV — $750, was $900

The Hisense A7 Series 4K Google TV is one of the more affordable 85-inch TVs you’ll come across. Still, it doesn’t skimp on features. The most important thing with a TV this size is image quality, and you’ll be getting that, as it sports 4K resolution combined with Hisense’s AI upscaling technology. This ensures everything you watch is presented in modern 4K quality. This TV also has video game modes, sports modes, and Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for extreme immersion no matter what your favorite content may be. Its smart features include a voice remote and Chromecast built-in, in addition to easy access to your favorite streaming services.

