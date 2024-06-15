This Samsung 55-inch QLED TV deal cuts the price by $400

Samsung TV deals are getting better and better as we approach Father’s Day. We’re looking high and low for the best markdowns we can find, and we just had to bring this one to your attention. While the deal lasts, you’ll save $400 on the amazing Samsung 55-inch QN90C QLED TV. We’ve also got a big list of QLED TV deals for you to peruse.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch QN90C

There are two kinds of TV watchers: Those that love bold colors and inky black levels (if this sounds like you, check out our OLED TV deals!), and those who enjoy a bright picture that gets even brighter when you start factoring in HDR support. If you belong to the latter camp, you’re going to love the Samsung QN90C.

This 4K TV delivers up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you’re watching a brand-new movie, or a film released 30 years ago, the QN90C’s massive pixel spread does a phenomenal job at optimizing all sources. So even if what you’re watching is on the old side, the TV’s 4K upscaling will bring the picture as close to UHD quality as possible. And that 120Hz frame rate is terrific for action movies, sports, and video games.

Oh, speaking of gaming: Each of the QN90C’s four HDMI inputs are 2.1 certified. This is the most current HDMI standard, which means that the QN90C supports plenty of console and PC gaming optimizations, including AMD FreeSync, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode. From your Alienware desktop to your PS5, MMORPGs have never looked and performed as good as this.

Samsung’s smart TV experience is powered by the Tizen OS. Enjoy access to all kinds of apps and games, plus features like Android device screen mirroring and Apple AirPlay 2 for iPhones and iPads.

It’s hard to say how long this deal is going to last, so take advantage while you still can! Again, this is a $400 markdown ($1,100 purchase price) on the Samsung 55-inch QN90C QLED, which normally sells for $1,500. If you plan on adding some enhanced audio to your new TV experience, we also recommend checking out some of the best soundbar deals we’ve unearthed.

