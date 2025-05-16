 Skip to main content
The Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED is $800 off this week

By
Amazing Deal Samsung S90D 4K OLED TV.
Samsung

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and we can’t think of a better way to show Dad his TV obsession has been accepted by the family than by buying him a new 4K OLED. And hey, why not a Samsung? Right now, there’s an insane discount on one of Samsung’s best models of 2024 that you can still buy brand-new. 

We’re talking about the Samsung 55-inch S90D 4K OLED, which you’ll be able to snag through B&H Photo-Video or Samsung for only $1,200. The retail price on this model is $2,000, so you’ll be saving you and yours a whopping $800! 

Why you should buy the Samsung S90D Series

When it comes to picture quality, Samsung stands tall as one of the best TV brands, both for its impressive lineup of OLED TVs, QLED TVs, and regular LED-LCD sets. The S90D is only one rung below Samsung’s best model of 2024, the S95D, and the differences between the sets are pretty minuscule. But let’s focus on the S90D!

This incredible 4K OLED gets bright enough when watching SDR content to place it in a well-lit room. Glare and reflections shouldn’t affect the screen, though the colors may lose a touch of vibrancy if strong ambient lighting covers your entire viewing space.

Samsung’s cutting-edge picture processing makes the S90D a visual champ, especially when it comes to HDR content. The TV also has a wide color gamut and near-perfect contrast levels, thanks to all those self-emissive pixels baked into an OLED panel! The S90D also has a native 144Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and VRR and ALLM support, which makes it one of the best TVs for gaming.

Apps, free live TV channels, and screen mirroring capabilities are unlocked once you connect the TV to the internet.

It’s hard to say how long this deal is going to stick around, but we’re willing to bet we’re going to start seeing more sales on this model as Samsung’s newest OLED models continue to hit shelves.

Save $800 on the Samsung 55-inch S90D 4K OLED when you buy right now. We also think it’s worth the extra two or three minutes to walk through our roundups of the best Samsung TV deals, best OLED TV deals, and best Samsung deals, especially if you’re looking for a fancy Samsung soundbar to go with Dad’s new TV!

