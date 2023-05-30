One of the best TV deals at the moment is when you go right to the source — Samsung itself. Head over there today and you can buy the latest Samsung 55-inch S95C OLED TV for $2,400 instead of $2,500. That might be a modest discount of $100 but it’s the first proper discount we’ve seen for the TV and it’s ideal if you’ve been trying to decide whether to buy it or not. It’s only the 55-inch model that’s on sale right now but there are discounts on the cheaper S90C model too. Intrigued to know more about both? We’re here to help.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch S95C OLED TV (and why it’s better than the S90C)

As one of the best TV brands, Samsung knows how to make great TVs. While its name is more closely linked to QLED TVs, it sometimes delves into OLED technology too. Crucially, with the Samsung S95C and Samsung S90C, it combines the two so you get all the benefits of self-illuminating pixels that OLED offers along with gorgeous colors, Quantum HDR picture with automatic adjustments that analyze each scene to give you the best quality.

As mentioned, the Samsung S90C range is also on sale right now. You can buy the so there’s a $100 saving or you can save the same on the with it down to $2,500 from $2,600. Go even bigger and there’s the for $3,500 instead of $3,600. So what’s the difference? The Samsung S95C is 20% brighter which can make a huge difference depending on the lighting in your living room. Also, the S95C gets Samsung’s One Connect box that saves plenty of cable hassle and makes it thinner than the S90C. It also has a better sound system with Object Tracking Sound+ and a 70W 4.2.2 channel setup compared to OTS Lite and 40W 2.1 system for the other model.

Ultimately, if you’re looking for one of the best TVs around, you need the Samsung S95C providing you can afford it. Picture quality is fantastic whether you’re watching a movie, playing a game or even watching older HD content, thanks to the TV’s processor upscaling its quality. Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ ensures you hear every little detail too. However, if your budget needs to go a little lower, you’ll still be happy with the S90C while it’s on sale.

Usually priced at $2,500, you can buy the Samsung 55-inch S95C OLED TV direct from Samsung for $2,400. A modest discount that soon adds up, this is the ideal chance to upgrade your TV setup for a little less. The deal is strictly time limited so don’t count on it being around for much longer.

