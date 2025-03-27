 Skip to main content
The best 55-inch Samsung OLED TV of 2024 has an $800 discount today

Samsung is one of the biggest names in town when it comes to TVs, which is why we’re excited to announce that Samsung’s 2024 flagship is on sale. For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 55-inch S95D Series 4K QD-OLED at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and a handful of other sites and shops, you’ll only wind up paying $1,600.

The full MSRP on this model is $2,400, and editor at large Caleb Denison says, “The [Samsung S95D is the] most bright room-friendly OLED TV we’ve tested.”

Why you should buy the Samsung S95D Series

The Samsung S95D is a true marvel of modern TV engineering and one of the best QD-OLED sets that money can buy. The OLED panel does a fantastic job at warding off glare, and thanks to the TV’s built-in quantum dot layer, the S95D delivers solid SDR brightness and terrific HDR highlights. The TV also supports every HDR format except Dolby Vision, so most movies, shows, and games will be compatible.

The S95D has a wide color gamut and next-level 4K picture processing and upscaling, too. Samsung’s NQ4 AI Gen 2 is the brains behind the operation, along with other picture tools like Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator technology. The S95D also has a native 144Hz refresh rate and supports VRR and ALLM, making it a great choice for console and PC gamers. The TV has a wide viewing angle, too, so no seat is a bad seat!

The Samsung S95D even delivers fantastic content streaming and casting via the built-in Tizen OS smart hub. We’re not sure how long it’ll be before this model goes back to full price, so purchase ASAP if you’re interested! We also recommend having a look at our lists of the best Samsung TV deals, best TV deals, and best OLED TV deals.

