Samsung The Frame deal: Save $200 on the one-of-a-kind TV

There’s no denying the fact that Samsung is one of the most prolific TV manufacturers of the last decade. Leading with innovation and variety, there’s a Samsung TV for pretty much every price point, and sizes ranging from small 32-inch sets to monstrous 90-inch-plus models. And one of the coolest Samsung TVs happens to be on sale on this week.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the Samsung 55-inch The Frame for $1,300. At full price, this TV costs $1,500. We have a handful of other Samsung The Frame deals for you to peruse too!

Why you should buy The Frame (55 inch)

The main idea behind Samsung’s The Frame is a slim 4K QLED that looks like a hanging art print when wall-mounted. Notice how the display is designed to look like there’s canvasing around the image? This is to draw attention to the TV’s main attraction: the ability to showcase artwork and personal photos as you would a traditional hanging print or picture. And thanks to Samsung’s powerful anti-reflective coating, you should have zero glare issues to contend with.

You’ll be able to pick out one of several bezel colors for The Frame, giving you the best chance of matching the set to your home decor. Samsung was also kind enough to provide the Slim-Fit Wall Mount you’ll need for hanging the TV. We’re also big fans of the Motion Sensor+ feature that automatically throws an image when motion is detected near The Frame.

What we haven’t touched on yet is the fact that this is also an amazing 4K TV that delivers arresting brightness levels, rich colors, solid contrast, and excellent motion performance. Samsung’s Tizen OS even provides a gateway to popular streaming content and additional The Frame features.

It’s hard to say how long this Samsung promo is going to last, so we’d recommend buying sooner rather than later. Save $200 when you order the Samsung 55-inch The Frame through the manufacturer, and be sure to check out some of the other Samsung TV deals we found this week. We also have a list of more general QLED TV deals.