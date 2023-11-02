 Skip to main content
Early Black Friday deal knocks $900 off this Samsung 65-inch 8K TV

A Samsung 85-inch 8K hangs on a living room wall.
Samsung

If you want a TV that will provide exceptional picture quality for a long time to come, consider the Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 8K QN800C. Offering an 8K resolution, it’s sure to make everything look great for a long time to come. Even better, it’s currently on sale now at $900 off when you buy direct from Samsung. Usually priced at $3,500, it’s down to $2,600 making this one of the better TV deals around. If you’re keen to invest in something special, hit the buy button below or read on while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 8K QN800C

From one of the best TV brands around, the Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 8K QN800C is pretty special. It offers truly unparalleled picture detail with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs ensuring you can experience a billion colors and intense contrast. It’s powered by a grid of Samsung Quantum Mini LEDs so you can see never-before-seen details with 1.5 times more lightning zones than Samsung’s usual Quantum Matrix Technology. If you think you’ve seen the best that QLED has to offer, you’ll soon see that Neo QLED with 8K resolution is so much more impressive.

Much of that success is thanks to its Neural Quantum Processor 8K which helps serve up crisp details and stunning depth even with non-8K content. There’s also Neo Quantum HDR 8K+ with its bright highlights and a wide spectrum of lifelike colors. Adding to that, auto HDR remastering optimizes standard content for a better viewing experience. Real Depth Enhancer Pro mirrors how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast, along with 100% Color Volume.

Even audio sounds good thanks to Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+. It provides an immersive experience as you’d expect from one of the best TVs ensuring you feel part of the action.

Whether you’re gaming or watching a movie, this is a TV that’s going to make everything look and sound so much better than you would possibly expect.

The ultimate TV in many ways, the Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 8K QN800C is currently reduced to $2,600 at Samsung. It normally costs $3,500 so you’re saving $900 off the regular price. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

