Is your home theater setup due for an upgrade? If you’re willing to spend on TV deals for a top-of-the-line display, you should consider taking advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV. From its original price of $2,100, a $500 discount brings it down to $1,600 — a price that’s still not cheap, but it will be very much worth it as the centerpiece of your living room. The savings may be gone by tomorrow though, so it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase now, and possibly get the TV sooner than you expect with next-day delivery.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV

The Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV is the slightly less expensive version of the Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV, which is featured in our roundup of the best OLED TVs. However, it’s still going to give you fantastic value for your money with its 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, HDR support for optimized brightness and contrast, and built-in Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. As an OLED TV, its advantages over QLED TVs include perfect black levels, faster response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort, according to your QLED versus OLED comparison.

You’ll be able to access all of the popular streaming services on the Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV through the Tizen platform, so you’ll never run out of things to watch. The TV also comes with the Samsung Gaming Hub, which gathers cloud gaming apps like Amazon Luna and Xbox Game Pass in one place.

The 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV, which may be the missing piece for your home theater setup, is on sale from Best Buy at $500 off. In one of the most attractive OLED TV deals in the market right now, you’ll only have to pay $1,600 instead of $2,100 for this display, but you’re going to have to hurry. We’re not sure the savings will still be there if you delay your transaction to tomorrow, so to make sure that you get the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV for cheaper than usual, you should complete the purchase immediately.

