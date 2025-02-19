 Skip to main content
You don’t want to miss this Samsung OLED TV deal at Walmart

By
Good Deal The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.
Samsung

It’s hard to beat the rich colors and inky black levels that an OLED TV delivers, especially when it’s from a brand like Samsung. For a while, the company was focusing on LEDs and QLEDs, but started producing its own OLEDs (and QD-OLEDs) a few years back. And while we were vetting through TV deals earlier, we came across this fantastic Samsung OLED offer:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $1,450. The full MSRP on this model is $3,300.

Why you should buy the Samsung S90C 4K OLED

The S90C Series comes in four different sizes, three of which feature a QD-OLED display (including the 65-inch). The 83-inch model has a WOLED panel. That’s a good thing, though! QD-OLED technology combines the richness of quantum dot-enhanced colors with the self-emissive pixels of an OLED screen. The end result is vibrant and lifelike colors with unbeatable contrast.

The S90C is equipped with Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor that works hard to optimize every frame of the movies and shows you’re watching, and games you’re playing. Quantum HDR OLED technology and full HDMI 2.1 connectivity make this a fantastic set for gaming, too, especially since the TV supports VRR and ALLM and has a native 144Hz refresh rate.

Apps, casting, and home automations are made available through Samsung’s Tizen OS smart hub, which also gives you access to hundreds of free live TV stations. We’re not sure how long this sale is going to stick around, but we wouldn’t wait too long if you’re thinking of buying! Take $1,850 off the Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED when you purchase today.

For more promos and discounts, we recommend taking a look at our roundups of the best Samsung TV deals and best TV deals.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
