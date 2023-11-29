This 65-inch Samsung OLED TV is $500 off for a limited time

Best Buy has one of the better TV deals currently around if you’re looking for a high-end OLED TV for less. Over at the popular retailer, you can buy the Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV for $1,600 thereby saving $500 off the usual price of $2,100. This is a well-sized TV for most living rooms while also packing all the essential features you need to enjoy a great visual experience while you game or watch a movie. If you’re tempted but not entirely sure, read on while we take you through what the TV offers.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands you can buy from at the moment with its S90C OLED TV a particular highlight. As the name suggests, you get OLED technology which is a great starting point for any high-end TV. It means you get a panel with self-lit pixels so that each pixel can be illuminated independently of each other. That ensures you can enjoy deep blacks and vibrant colors all on one scene without any quality being compromised. HDR OLED goes one step further by analyzing each scene so you get richer and more accurate colors than regular OLED. The TV is also Pantone validated so that you get colors looking just how they should.

The Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV is smart too with a Neural Quantum Processor offering 4K upscaling so that whatever you’re watching will look at its absolute best. For gamers or those watching fast-moving action, there’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro so you get refresh speeds up to 120Hz and no lag or motion blur.

Adding to its reputation as one of the best TVs, the Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV even ensures that sound is above par. It has Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite support. The technology means you can enjoy more immersive 3D sound so that it feels like you’re surrounded by whatever is unfolding on screen. If you want to improve things further, the Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV has Q-Symphony support so that with a Q or Series soundbar, your TV speakers operate as one with it, ensuring superior sound quality.

All these features combined mean that the Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV is a truly great TV to have in your home. Usually costing $2,100, you can buy the Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV for $1,600 right now at Best Buy. Saving $500 has just made the TV all the more tempting. Check it out now by tapping the button below.

Editors' Recommendations