One of Samsung’s flagship OLED TVs is $900 off at Best Buy

If you’re looking for OLED TV deals and you’re willing to spend for a significant upgrade, you might as well go for one of Samsung’s flagship models — the 65-inch Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV. It’s currently a more tempting purchase because Best Buy has slashed its price with a $900 discount, bringing it down to a more reasonable $1,700 from its original price of $2,600. It’s still not cheap, but if you can afford it, this OLED TV will give you an unparalleled viewing experience in the comfort of your own home. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as the offer may expire sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV

The Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV is the more modest version of the Samsung S95D OLED 4K TV, which is the best Samsung OLED TV in our list of the best OLED TVs. They share many of the same features, so you won’t be missing out on much if you go for the Samsung S90D. As an OLED TV, its organic light-emitting diodes have the capability of creating perfect black levels, for amazing visual quality in combination with 4K Ultra HD resolution. You’ll also never run out of content to consume because of the streaming services that you can access through Samsung’s Tizen platform.

If you’re not yet sold on getting the Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV, our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison shows why you should get it over any of the QLED TVs. In addition to the only TV type capable of achieving perfect blacks, OLED TVs offer superior response time for lag-free gaming, wide viewing angles so that you can see what’s on the screen from anywhere in the room, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

The 65-inch Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV, which is usually sold for $2,600, is down to $1,700 from Best Buy in one of the most interesting TV deals you can shop right now. The $900 discount isn’t going to last forever though, and there’s even a chance that it’s gone as soon as tomorrow. If you’re already imagining watching your favorite shows and movies on the 65-inch Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV, we highly recommend moving forward with the transaction as soon as possible while the savings are still online.