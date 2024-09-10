 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of Samsung’s flagship OLED TVs is $900 off at Best Buy

By
Samsung S90D 4K OLED TV.
Samsung

If you’re looking for OLED TV deals and you’re willing to spend for a significant upgrade, you might as well go for one of Samsung’s flagship models — the 65-inch Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV. It’s currently a more tempting purchase because Best Buy has slashed its price with a $900 discount, bringing it down to a more reasonable $1,700 from its original price of $2,600. It’s still not cheap, but if you can afford it, this OLED TV will give you an unparalleled viewing experience in the comfort of your own home. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as the offer may expire sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV

The Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV is the more modest version of the Samsung S95D OLED 4K TV, which is the best Samsung OLED TV in our list of the best OLED TVs. They share many of the same features, so you won’t be missing out on much if you go for the Samsung S90D. As an OLED TV, its organic light-emitting diodes have the capability of creating perfect black levels, for amazing visual quality in combination with 4K Ultra HD resolution. You’ll also never run out of content to consume because of the streaming services that you can access through Samsung’s Tizen platform.

If you’re not yet sold on getting the Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV, our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison shows why you should get it over any of the QLED TVs. In addition to the only TV type capable of achieving perfect blacks, OLED TVs offer superior response time for lag-free gaming, wide viewing angles so that you can see what’s on the screen from anywhere in the room, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

The 65-inch Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV, which is usually sold for $2,600, is down to $1,700 from Best Buy in one of the most interesting TV deals you can shop right now. The $900 discount isn’t going to last forever though, and there’s even a chance that it’s gone as soon as tomorrow. If you’re already imagining watching your favorite shows and movies on the 65-inch Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV, we highly recommend moving forward with the transaction as soon as possible while the savings are still online.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Best TCL TV deals: 4K TVs as low as $220
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

Among the best TV brands on the market right now, TCL is one of the best to turn to for some value. TCL TVs offer impressive picture quality at affordable prices, and there’s even more affordability on the table if you shop TCL TV deals. There are a lot of TCL TV deals going on right now, with a range of sizes that include 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals. With so many TCL TV deals out there to shop we thought we’d round up the best of them. You’ll find all of those details below, and if you’d prefer to consider some other TV brands don’t miss all of the Sony TV deals, LG TV deals, Samsung TV deals, and Vizio TV deals going on right now.
Today’s best TCL TV deals

TCL 43-inch S5 4K Smart TV --
TCL 50-inch S4 4K Smart TV —
TCL 55-inch S5 4K Smart TV --
TCL 55-inch Q5 QLED 4K Smart TV --
TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV —
TCL 65-inch S5 4K Smart TV --
TCL 75-inch S5 4K Smart TV --
TCL 85-inch S4 4K Smart TV —
TCL 65-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart TV --

Read more
Best 65-inch TV deals: Get a 65-inch 4K TV for $320
A Vizio 65 inch TV hangs on a living room wall.

Whether you prefer to watch sports, news, or the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and more, a new TV can make all the difference. Many people prefer the largest TV they can afford, and there are a lot of 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals to explore if that’s you. But if you prefer something large but not over the top, a 65-inch TV may be just right for you. We’ve tracked down all of the best 65-inch TV deals going on right now, and you can find each of them below. You’ll find QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals among them if you’re hoping to land some premium picture quality, and if you prefer to shop by brand check out all of the Samsung TV deals, Sony TV deals, LG TV deals, Vizio TV deals, and TCL TV deals currently taking place.
Insignia 65-inch F30 4K Smart TV — $320, was $450

The Insignia F30 Series is a 4K smart TV that offers impressive affordability, with this 65-inch model offering tremendous value. The F30 presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast that make movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

Read more
Best Walmart TV deals: 43-inch 4K TV for $218 and more
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

There are a lot of TVs to shop among the current Best Buy TV deals and Amazon TV deals, but many of today’s best TV deals can be found at Walmart. 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, 85-inch TV deals, and more are going on, and with so much to sort through we thought we’d round up all of the best Walmart TV deals to make shopping for a new TV a little more convenient. Reading onward you’ll find all of the best TV deals Walmart has to offer, and if you’d like to shop for a specific brand check out the current Samsung TV deals, Sony TV deals, LG TV deals, Vizio TV deals, and TCL TV deals.
TCL 43-inch S5 4K Smart TV — $218, was $350

The S5 is one of TCL’s newer models, so it’s making a nice surprise here among the best 65-inch TV deals. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD, as well as endless entertainment with easy access to your favorite streaming services. Google Chromecast is built right into the TV, allowing you to easily stream movies, shows and photos from your Android or iOS device. It also has 3 HDMI inputs, which makes it great for gamers who need to connect several consoles, or for anybody looking to connect some great peripheral equipment to their home theater.

Read more