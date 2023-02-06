There are a lot of great ways to watch the Super Bowl this year, but few are likely as satisfying as doing so with a huge discount on a new OLED TV. One of the best OLED TV deals is taking place at Samsung right now, where you can get the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV for just $1,800. This is a massive savings of $1,200, as it would regularly cost $3,000. If that final price is still a little high for you, the 55-inch model is also discounted right now, seeing a sale price of $1,450. Free shipping is included with both sizes, but the 65-inch will likely make a better window for Super Bowl guests to gather around.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV

There are so many TV technologies available that the prospect of tracking down one of the best TVs can be a little overwhelming. OLED technology is able to produce one of the best images you’ll find in a television, as it allows each pixel of the screen to turn on and off independently. This creates perfect blacks, rich colors, and nearly infinite contrast, and makes the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV a must-have if you’re looking for premium picture quality. The television also utilizes 4K AI processing and a Neural Quantum Processor. These technologies work to instantly upscale older content to the modern quality of 4K.

But picture quality doesn’t mean much if you can’t easily access your favorite content. As a Smart TV, the Samsung S95B has many of the most popular streaming services built in, eliminating the need for external streaming devices, which can often get expensive. Samsung’s Smart TV Hub includes easy access to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Sling TV, among many others. With its premium and state of the art picture technologies and its user-friendly access to movies, TV shows, sports and news, the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV is the perfect home theater centerpiece, whether your plans are to watch the Super Bowl or binge watch your favorite streaming libraries.

One of the best TV deals available, the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV is going for just $1,800 at Samsung. This is a savings of $1,200 from its regular price, and the 55-inch model is also available for a discounted price of $1,450. Free shipping is included with each.

