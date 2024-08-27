 Skip to main content
Samsung’s The Frame TV is $400 off during Best Buy Labor Day sales

It’s one thing to own the kind of TV that acts as a statement piece for size, brightness, and colors; but another thing entirely to invest in a set that’s renowned for looking like a fine piece of wall art. If you’re the type of household that loves showing off what your tech can do, one of the best “statement piece” TVs is Samsung’s The Frame. And now let’s talk some turkey about TV deals, because this fantastic set has a nice markdown at Best Buy:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Samsung 65-inch The Frame Series for $1,600. That’s $400 down from its normal price of $2,000. Don’t be fooled by its niche capabilities either, as Samsung’s The Frame delivers a powerful 4K picture that looks great for movies, shows, and video games, too.

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Frame

As we said, The Frame is one of a few TVs (LG Gallery Series, anyone?) designed to hang on a wall or sit on a mantle, table, or entertainment center like a piece of artwork. This effect is really pulled off by the matte display, which is designed to mediate glare. Not only will you be able to choose from multiple bezel options, but Samsung even decided to provide the Slim Fit Wall Mount you’ll need to hang this bad boy.

While you’ll be able to beam your own photos and art to the Frame, you’ll also be able to take advantage of Samsung’s Art Store for wowing your guests. With an Art Store subscription, you’ll have access to over 2,500 pieces of Pantone-validated art. When connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to stream movies and shows through apps like Netflix and Disney+, thanks to Samsung’s Tizen OS-powered smart hub.

We’re also glad to report that the Frame is Q-Symphony-compatible, which means you’ll be able to wirelessly join your TV speakers to a certified Samsung Q-Symphony soundbar for an enhanced soundstage. Even without a soundbar, the Frame’s 40W speaker system isn’t half bad.

Labor Day TV deals tend to vanish just as quickly as they arrive, so now is definitely the best time to take advantage of this offer. Save $400 when you purchase the Samsung 65-inch The Frame Series at Best Buy, and have a look at some of the other Samsung TV deals we found.

