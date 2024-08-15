 Skip to main content
Grab a 65-inch Samsung The Frame for $1,496 with this Walmart deal

By
A 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV hangs on a wall in a dining room.
Samsung

One of the most unique TVs in the market, the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV, is currently on sale from Walmart with a $502 discount on its 65-inch model, bringing its price down from $1,998 to $1,496. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss your chance at this offer, so if you’re interested in this bargain that’s among our favorite Samsung The Frame TV deals right now, you’re going to have to complete your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

The 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV uses a layer of quantum dots to display more accurate colors and incredible brightness, according to our explainer on what is QLED TV. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum HDR, you’re going to watch your favorite shows and movies with lifelike details and a wider range of colors. It’s also a smart TV that runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform, for access to all of the popular streaming services.

Setting the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV apart from other QLED TVs, however, is its Art Mode. When it’s activated and the TV is off, it will display your collection of photos and paintings that you’ve downloaded from Samsung’s Art Store. The artwork will only be shown when it detects a person in the room using its built-in motion sensor, and its slim fit wall-mount makes the TV look like an actual picture frame. The bezels of the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV are customizable, so you can choose the style that best fits your home’s design.

There are all kinds of Samsung TV deals that you can shop today, but we think there’s going to be a lot of attention on Walmart’s offer for the 65-inch Samsung the Frame QLED 4K TV. From its original price of $1,998, it’s down to $1,496 for savings of $502. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but it’s the type of TV that’s going to elevate your home. However, if you want to get the 65-inch Samsung the Frame QLED 4K TV for cheaper than usual, we suggest pushing forward with the transaction as soon as possible.

