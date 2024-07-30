 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 65-inch Samsung The Frame is over $500 off at Walmart

By
The Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV placed on a wall in an attractive living room.
Samsung

For one of the best TV deals, check out what Walmart has to offer. Today, you can buy the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV for $1,496, meaning you’re saving $504 off the regular price of $2,000. This hefty discount is unlikely to stick around for very long, so if you don’t want to miss out, hit the button below immediately. Alternatively, read on while we take you through what’s useful to know before making your decision.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV

Samsung maintains its reputation as one of the best TV brands in part because it knows how to innovate well. That’s certainly the case with its The Frame series, which is designed to fit into the aesthetic of your home in a way that other TVs simply can’t achieve. The idea behind it is that it’s wall mounted and then serves as a piece of art any time you’re not watching TV. Switch on Art Mode and it displays your art collection or your photo collection with a built-in motion sensor knowing when the right time is to depict something. It has virtually no light reflection thanks to its Matte Display Film premium matte finish and AntiReflection technology.

As a TV, it uses QLED technology so you get a superior picture quality compared to a regular 4K TV. There’s 100% Color Volume so that you get lifelike colors even when the scene gets brighter. Quantum HDR provides an expanded range of color and contrast which means deeper blacks and brighter whites than regular HDR. This is sure to be one of the best TVs for those looking for style and good looks too.

To ensure the TV fits into your home even better, you can buy customizable bezels for the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV so it blends in better. While in use, you’ll also appreciate how easy it is to use Tizen OS to find everything you need. Its sense of style means it’s nothing like any of the other best QLED TVs.

The Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV usually costs $2,000, but right now you can buy it from Walmart for $1,496, saving you $504 on this super stylish TV. It’s likely to be limited in stock numbers, so don’t delay if this appeals to you. Buy now before you miss out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Every size Samsung S90C OLED TV has a huge discount — up to $2,100 off
The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.

For those unaware, one of the best types of TVs you can buy these days is a QD-OLED. Made popular by brands like Samsung and Sony, these award-winning displays combine the self-emissive technology of traditional OLEDs with quantum dots. The end result: Colors and contrast like you’ve never seen before. And thanks to quantum dot tech, these TVs can get pretty bright too, which isn’t something we’d normally say about these kinds of OLED TV deals. 

As mentioned, Samsung is one of the driving forces behind this picture tech, and right now, the company is offering huge markdowns on one of its best TVs for 2023: the Samsung S90C Series. Each and every size of this model is discounted, but we’re not sure for how long. 

Read more
The ‘best TV you can buy right now’ is $300 off at Walmart today
Picture of a bird on a Sony A95L QD-OLED.

If you're willing to spend a chunk of change on TV deals to breathe new life into your home theater setup, we can't recommend the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV enough. You can get its 55-inch version at $299 off from Walmart, which reduces its price from $2,798 to $2,499. The discount doesn't make it affordable, but that's an excellent price for a TV that we've identified as among the best in the industry. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want this Sony TV for cheaper than usual though, as the offer may disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV
Reigning supreme over our roundup of the best TVs is the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV, which we described as the best TV you can buy right now. It all begins with its QD-OLED technology that practically combines the benefits of QLED TVs and OLED TVs. You can expect perfect black levels, amazing response time, wide viewing angles, and fantastic eye comfort, alongside improved brightness and color accuracy.

Read more
Best headphone deals: AirPods, Sony, Sennheiser and more
Beats Studio Pro sitting on travel case.

There are a lot of headphone deals to shop right now, and among them are some impressive Beats headphone deals, AirPods deals, Bose headphone deals, and Sony headphone deals. This is great news if you’d like some audio privacy throughout the day or if you’d like to experience your home theater in a more immersive way. With so many headphone deals to choose currently available we thought we’d round up all of the best headphone deals for your shopping convenience. Reading onward you’ll find some serious discounts on popular headphone models, and if you’re looking for some cool devices to pair them with you can also shop TV deals, gaming console deals, phone deals, and tablet deals.
Apple AirPods 2 -- $80, was $129

Apple has long been known for making premium tech products that please the eye aesthetically and produce a simple yet impactful user experience. This is true of the Apple AirPods 2, which, despite being a few years removed from their original release, still hold up as a great set of wireless earbuds. Just like their newer iteration, the Apple AirPods 3, the AirPods 2 produce high quality audio that pack a punch whether you’re playing games, listening to music, watching movies, or relaxing with a podcast. It has an H1 chip that delivers a stable wireless connection, and manages to produce high-quality sound far better than many other wireless headphones. Battery life is about as good as it gets, with the AirPods 2 offering up to five hours of listening time on one charge, and more than 24 hours with the included charging case.

Read more