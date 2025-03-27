This huge Samsung QLED TV has a $920 discount — but hurry!

If you’ve been shopping around for a great TV, look no further: Today, Samsung is selling its 70-inch Samsung QE1D 4K QLED TV for an ultra-low price. Once going for as much as $1,600, the TV is currently marked down to $680. Yes, that’s a $920 discount!

Why you should buy the Samsung QE1D Series

The Samsung QE1D is a great QLED TV to buy if you’re looking to invest in quantum dot technology but can’t afford the heftier price points of some of Samsung’s more advanced models. The TV delivers vibrant colors and strong SDR brightness levels, making it a good choice for a room filled with ambient lighting.

The QE1D is also hailed for its upscaling capabilities. This is perfect for those of us who own a lot of older films and shows on DVD, as well as those watching lower-res OTA broadcasts or cable channels. While the TV’s native refresh rate is capped at 60Hz, the QE1D’s low input lag makes it a decent choice for console and PC gamers, not to mention Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator tech that kicks in to polish up motion clarity.

The Samsung QE1D is a Tizen OS-powered smart TV with bountiful app and casting capabilities. You’ll even be able to use Samsung’s Multi View feature to have two content sources running simultaneously.

