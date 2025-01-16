 Skip to main content
Hurry! This Samsung 4K LED has a $200 discount today

Good Deal The Samsung 75-inch DU6950.
Samsung has been one of the top TV brands over the last several years, and fortunately this is a company that shows no signs of stopping. QLED and OLED TVs can get pretty pricey, though, and Samsung is no exception to this blanket statement. Still, there are a number of Samsung TVs that cost less than $1,000, and we found one of the best Samsung TV deals earlier today:

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 75-inch DU6950 4K LED at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $550. The full MSRP on this model is $750.

Why you should buy the Samsung DU6950 Series

Classed as a traditional LED-LCD (as opposed to a QLED TV or mini-LED-powered TV), the Samsung DU6950 delivers up to 4K resolution and supports a native 60Hz refresh rate. While gamers and sports fans may want to opt for a set that gets up to 120Hz, Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K does a phenomenal job with picture upscaling. So, even if you’re watching lower-resolution content, the DU6950 will optimize and enhance every frame to ensure you’re getting the best brightness, colors, and contrast possible.

On top of PurColor support and Samsung’s built-in Motion Xcelerator technology for reducing ghosting and other TV motion-driven maladies, the DU6950 Series gives you access to apps like Netflix and Disney+, screen mirroring via Apple AirPlay, and hours of free live TV content through Samsung’s Tizen OS software. This is a Q-Symphony-certified TV, too, which means you’ll be able to pair it with a Samsung S or Q Series Soundbar for a bigger, more immersive soundstage!

We’re not sure how long this discount is going to stick around, so today might be the best (and last) day to purchase. Save $200 when you buy the Samsung 75-inch DU6950 Series 4K LED at Best Buy, and be sure to check out our lists of the top Best Buy deals and Samsung deals for even more markdowns on top tech!

