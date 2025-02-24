The Samsung 75-inch Q60DB 4K QLED is on sale for $1,000 today

The most expensive TVs on the market cost upwards of $3,000, but you don’t always have to spend an arm and a leg to score a bright and colorful set. Brands like Samsung are renowned for offering TVs at just about every price point, and there are frequent sales, too. As a matter of fact, this Samsung offer crossed our desks earlier today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 75-inch Q60D 4K QLED at Samsung, you’ll only pay $1,000. The full MSRP on this model is $1,200.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q60D Series

The Samsung Q60D is a great TV for casual Netflix streamers and discerning videophiles alike. Thanks to Samsung’s state-of-the-art picture processing and 4K upscaling, the Q60D enhances every source that hits your TV screen, from video games to old DVDs. And thanks to integrated quantum dots, you’ll be treated to powerful highlights and ultra-rich colors when watching HDR content. Even SDR content gets bright enough to stand up to glare and other ambient light sources!

The Q60D has a native 60Hz refresh rate that gets a big boost from Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator technology. This makes the Q60D an excellent choice for gaming, along with the fact that Samsung’s Game Hub gives you access to services like Xbox Game Pass. You’ll also be able to stream from popular apps like Netflix and Hulu using Samsung’s Tizen OS smart hub.

It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to stick around, but Samsung deals like this one have gone pretty quickly in the past. That being said, right now might be the best time to buy. Knock $200 off the Samsung 75-inch Q60D Series 4K QLED when you purchase today.

