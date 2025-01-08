 Skip to main content
Samsung for the new year: Take $1,500 off the 75-inch QN900D while supplies last

8K TVs may not be as popular as 4K models, but that doesn’t stop top brands like Samsung from producing some of the best 8K QLEDs on the market. As a matter of fact, Samsung also offers some of the best prices when it comes to TV deals, and as all the cool kids say, the proof is in the pudding! 

For a limited time, Samsung is offering a huge markdown on one of its biggest QLED TVs of 2024. The Samsung 75-inch QN900D 8K QLED is dropping from $6,300 to $4,800. Trust us, when it comes to TV sales, a $1,500 discount is nothing to shake a stick at. 

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch QN900D

With any 8K TV, the name of the game is “future-proofing.” At this point, there’s not much 8K media to speak of, which is why Samsung went to great lengths with the QN900D to deliver some of the most brilliant picture upscaling we’ve ever seen. Samsung’s NQ8 AI Gen3 CPU and 8K AI Upscaling Pro work in unison to squeeze as much performance out of every last pixel. That’s on top of Samsung’s AI Motion Enhancer Pro, which helps to provide smooth-looking action from one frame to the next. The QN900D has a native 120Hz refresh rate but can push 4K at 240Hz, too! 

When it comes to entertainment apps and screen mirroring, Samsung’s Tizen OS gets you connected to all your favorite streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube, as well as hundreds of free live TV stations. Other noteworthy features include HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support, and Samsung’s Active Voice Amplifier Pro, another AI tool that analyzes and optimizes dialogue and vocals. 

It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to stick around, but it’s not every day we see a monstrous 75-inch Samsung QLED with this kind of markdown. Take $1,500 off the Samsung 75-inch QN900D 8K QLED when you order through the manufacturer. You may also want to check out our lists of the best Samsung TV deals and best QLED TV deals for even more promos on top TVs! 

