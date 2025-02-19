 Skip to main content
This Samsung 75-inch 8K TV has a $1,300 discount today!

Tested By Digital Trends A vibrant green dew-covered object is shown on a Samsung QN900D.
Samsung QN900D Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Investing in an 8K TV is a great way to future-proof your main living room set. While 8K content is still on the sparse side, 8K models from brands like Samsung will upscale 4K movies, shows, and games, bringing these sources closer to complete 8K UHD than ever before! As luck would have it, one of Samsung’s top 8K TVs is on sale today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 75-inch QN900D 8K QLED at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only wind up paying $5,000. The full MSRP on this model is $6,300.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch QN900D 8K QLED

Samsung is no straggler when it comes to picture processing, and the QN900D is no exception. Powered by Samsung’s Neural Quantum AI Gen 3 processor, the QN900D throws the richness of quantum dot colors and the brightness of an LED-LCD with local dimming into a cauldron. Add HDMI 2.1 connectivity and excellent HDR performance, and you’ve got yourself one of the best 8K sets money can buy.

The QN900D has numerous gaming features, including VRR and ALLM support, a native 120Hz refresh rate, and access to services like Xbox Game Pass through the Tizen OS smart hub. Speaking of which, this intuitive dashboard opens the doors to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, hundreds of free live TV channels, and screen mirroring capabilities.

We’re not sure how long this discount is going to stick around, so if you’re interested in nabbing a solid 8K TV for a solid price, we wouldn’t dawdle. Save $1,300 on the Samsung 75-inch QN900D 8K QLED when you purchase today.

We also recommend checking out our lists of the best Samsung TV deals, best TV deals, and best QLED TV deals for even more markdowns on top QLEDs and OLEDs!

