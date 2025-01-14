 Skip to main content
Every size of the Samsung QN90D QLED TV is on sale today

By
Tested By Digital Trends samsung 98 inch qn90d review
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

We see Samsung TV deals on a near-daily basis, and these are TV promos our eyes are extra-conditioned to pay attention to. Samsung TVs tend to go on sale a lot, especially once new models start rolling out. And with CES 2025 done and dusted and Samsung Unpacked 2025 on the horizon, it won’t be long until Samsung’s latest QLEDs and OLEDs start hitting shelves. That being said, we’ll probably start seeing more Samsung promos like this one:

For a limited time, every size of the Samsung QN90D QLED TV is on sale through the manufacturer. To give you an idea of what kind of a discount you’ll be getting, the 75-inch QN90D is currently marked down to $2,200 when its MSRP is usually $3,300. That’s a $1,100 markdown, which is more than enough dough for one of our top soundbar deals of the week!

Why you should buy the Samsung QN90D Series

Powered by full-array Mini LED backlighting and Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor for picture optimization and upscaling, the QN90D delivers a vibrant, lifelike picture complete with rich colors, excellent contrast levels, and top-notch motion clarity. This 4K TV has a 120Hz native refresh rate, too, along with HDMI 2.1 connectivity. When you connect a PS5 or Xbox, the QN90D automatically switches over to Samsung’s AI Auto Game Mode, ensuring you get the best frame-to-frame performance and minimal input lag.

The QN90D supports every HDR format except Dolby Vision and features support for Dolby Atmos and Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound+. Apps, games, and other web-connected content are handled by the TV’s built-in Tizen OS, which also lets you wirelessly beam content to your Samsung TV via AirPlay.

As we said, every version of the QN90D is currently on sale, which includes the 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-, and 98-inch sizes. Save $1,100 on the 75-inch model when you order through the manufacturer. You should also check out our list of the best QLED TV deals for even more markdowns on top TVs!

