Samsung’s new QN90D is on sale today only — save up to $2,000

For one of the best TV deals around, head straight to the source: Samsung is offering a big discount on its new Samsung QN90D Neo QLED TV. As part of the Samsung Discover event and for today only, every size of the TV is on sale. The 43-inch model dropped to $1,100 from $1,500, the 98-inch model dropped to $13,000 from $15,000, and every size in between has a similar discount. They are all backed up by $250 of savings via a wall mount, delivery, and installation included as part of the deal. If that all sounds perfect to you, take a look below for more info about the TV, or just tap the buy button to make the purchase. In either case, be quick as this is a one day only deal as part of the Samsung Discover event, and it easily tops the best QLED TV deals around right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch QN90D Neo QLED TV

As part of our Samsung QN90D first look, we described it as “setting the bar for 2024” and building upon the success of the QN90C before it. It keeps everything great about that model while fixing most of the issues it had. Anyone seeking one of the best QLED TVs is going to be very happy here.

The Samsung 75-inch QN90D Neo QLED TV promises crisp resolution, clear motion, and high contrast. It uses Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs so you’ll spot every detail, whether looking at a dark scene or something much brighter. Precise lighting from the Mini LEDS boost the brightness, with Neo Quantum HDR+ ensuring you see everything you could hope to witness here. For fast moving action, you can also enjoy Motion Xcelerator 144Hz support, which ensures virtually no lag or blur, along with ultra-smooth motion at all times.

Elsewhere, Samsung’s Real Depth Enhancer Pro technology means that you can experience depth and extra dimension to whatever you’re watching. Adding to that, Supersize Picture Enhancer also reduces noise while increasing sharpness. It’s all thanks to the super powerful NQ4 AI Gen2 processor which helps the Samsung 75-inch QN90D Neo QLED TV achieve its aim of being one of the best TVs in this price range.

Adding to Samsung’s reputation as one of the best TV brands, attention has also been paid to the audio of the TV. There’s Dolby Atmos support here as well as Object Tracking Sound+ so that the sound draws you in and feels truly immersive. It’s ideal for a great home cinema experience.

It all comes together to ensure the Samsung QN90D Neo QLED TV is a fantastic deal, and it’s available today only at Samsung. Every size of the TV is on sale, and Samsung has also added on free delivery, installation, and TV mounting working out at $250 of extras for free. Check out the deal now — it ends today!