 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s new QN90D is on sale today only — save up to $2,000

By
A view of a cloud-covered sky from above on a Samsung QN90D TV.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

For one of the best TV deals around, head straight to the source: Samsung is offering a big discount on its new Samsung QN90D Neo QLED TV. As part of the Samsung Discover event and for today only, every size of the TV is on sale. The 43-inch model dropped to $1,100 from $1,500, the 98-inch model dropped to $13,000 from $15,000, and every size in between has a similar discount. They are all backed up by $250 of savings via a wall mount, delivery, and installation included as part of the deal. If that all sounds perfect to you, take a look below for more info about the TV, or just tap the buy button to make the purchase. In either case, be quick as this is a one day only deal as part of the Samsung Discover event, and it easily tops the best QLED TV deals around right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch QN90D Neo QLED TV

As part of our Samsung QN90D first look, we described it as “setting the bar for 2024” and building upon the success of the QN90C before it. It keeps everything great about that model while fixing most of the issues it had. Anyone seeking one of the best QLED TVs is going to be very happy here.

The Samsung 75-inch QN90D Neo QLED TV promises crisp resolution, clear motion, and high contrast. It uses Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs so you’ll spot every detail, whether looking at a dark scene or something much brighter. Precise lighting from the Mini LEDS boost the brightness, with Neo Quantum HDR+ ensuring you see everything you could hope to witness here. For fast moving action, you can also enjoy Motion Xcelerator 144Hz support, which ensures virtually no lag or blur, along with ultra-smooth motion at all times.

Elsewhere, Samsung’s Real Depth Enhancer Pro technology means that you can experience depth and extra dimension to whatever you’re watching. Adding to that, Supersize Picture Enhancer also reduces noise while increasing sharpness. It’s all thanks to the super powerful NQ4 AI Gen2 processor which helps the Samsung 75-inch QN90D Neo QLED TV achieve its aim of being one of the best TVs in this price range.

Adding to Samsung’s reputation as one of the best TV brands, attention has also been paid to the audio of the TV. There’s Dolby Atmos support here as well as Object Tracking Sound+ so that the sound draws you in and feels truly immersive. It’s ideal for a great home cinema experience.

It all comes together to ensure the Samsung QN90D Neo QLED TV is a fantastic deal, and it’s available today only at Samsung. Every size of the TV is on sale, and Samsung has also added on free delivery, installation, and TV mounting working out at $250 of extras for free. Check out the deal now — it ends today!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Every size of Samsung’s The Frame TV is on sale today
A Samsung The Frame TV displaying a person riding a horse playing polo.

If you're looking for something more exciting than a traditional TV screen, you may want to set your sights on the unique and popular Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV. Every model of this display, which also functions as an art piece, is currently on sale from Samsung with discounts of up to $700. The smallest 43-inch version is going for $850 instead of $1,000 for savings of $150, while the largest 85-inch version is going for $3,800 instead of $4,300 for savings of $500. Every size in between is also on sale. We're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss your chance at these TV deals, so you better complete your purchase before it's too late.
43-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV -- $850, was $1,000

85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV -- $3,800, was $4,300

Read more
We gave the Samsung QN90C TV four stars — it’s over $1,000 off at Walmart
Samsung QN90C review

If you're on the lookout for QLED TV deals, you might as well spend your cash one of the top options in the market -- the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV. This fantastic TV, which we've given a score of 4 out of 5 stars, is currently on sale from Walmart with a massive $1,101 discount on its original price of $1,999, so you'll only have to pay $898. That's a steal for a QLED TV of this caliber, so we think this offer will draw a lot of attention. That means you're going to have to complete your purchase right now, or else you're taking on the risk of missing out.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV is the runner-up in our list of the best QLED TVs, which makes the $1,100 discount even more appealing. Like all QLED TVs, the quantum dots on its backlight enables accurate colors and incredible brightness, with fantastic HDR performance, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and 4K Ultra HD resolution combining for a completely immersive viewing experience. The TV also runs on Samsung's Tizen platform, for access to all of the popular streaming shows.

Read more
Labor Day only: Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are on sale
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. Top of earcup close-up.

With Labor Day sales underway, we’ve spotted an awesome deal on one of our favorite pairs of headphones. Over at Target, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for $350 meaning you’re saving $80 off the regular price of $430. One of the best headphone deals out there, we’re big fans of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, reviewing them highly just recently. If you’re keen to upgrade to some new and awesome headphones, keep reading and we’ll take you through why these are the ones you need. The deal ends today so you’ll need to be fast.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra
We’ve always been big fans of the quality that Bose is famous for, and our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review reflects how impressed we were at these. We declared the headphones a “new ANC and spatial audio king” thanks to their exceptional levels of comfort and fantastic sound quality.

Read more