Samsung’s stunning 75-inch Frame TV is $1,000 off right now

If the QLED TV deals that you’ve been seeing all look the same to you, here’s one that’s surely going to stand out — Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV. Its 75-inch model is currently available from Walmart with a $1,001 discount that pulls its price down to $1,998 from $2,999, but there’s no telling how much time is remaining before this offer expires. It’s a huge investment for sure, but if you want a QLED TV that’s different from everything else in the market, this is a highly recommended choice.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

The Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV comes with most of the technology that you would expect from a premium 75-inch display, including 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, Quantum HDR that delivers an even more expanded range of colors and contrast, and access to all of the popular streaming services as it’s a smart TV that runs on Samsung’s Tizen OS. Additionally, as a QLED TV, it has a layer of quantum dots on its LED backlight that allows it to display more accurate colors and incredible brightness.

Setting the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV apart from the competition is its Art Mode. When you’re not watching shows or movies, activating this mode displays your art collection, which you can curate and upload yourself or purchase from Samsung’s Art Store. It has a built-in motion sensor so you can choose to have it display artwork only when there’s someone around, and since it hangs flush against the wall with customizable bezels, it looks like an actual picture frame until the moment it turns on.

Among all the TV deals that you can find online right now, Walmart’s $1,001 discount for the 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is one of the most attractive offers if you’re willing to spend on a new screen that doubles as an art piece. From its original price of $2,999, it’s down to $1,998, which still isn’t cheap but it’s an excellent price for all of the features that you’ll get with the 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as the savings may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations