 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s stunning 75-inch Frame TV is $1,000 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
SAMSUNG QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Smart TV on living room wall showing a nature scene.
Samsung

If the QLED TV deals that you’ve been seeing all look the same to you, here’s one that’s surely going to stand out — Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV. Its 75-inch model is currently available from Walmart with a $1,001 discount that pulls its price down to $1,998 from $2,999, but there’s no telling how much time is remaining before this offer expires. It’s a huge investment for sure, but if you want a QLED TV that’s different from everything else in the market, this is a highly recommended choice.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

The Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV comes with most of the technology that you would expect from a premium 75-inch display, including 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, Quantum HDR that delivers an even more expanded range of colors and contrast, and access to all of the popular streaming services as it’s a smart TV that runs on Samsung’s Tizen OS. Additionally, as a QLED TV, it has a layer of quantum dots on its LED backlight that allows it to display more accurate colors and incredible brightness.

Setting the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV apart from the competition is its Art Mode. When you’re not watching shows or movies, activating this mode displays your art collection, which you can curate and upload yourself or purchase from Samsung’s Art Store. It has a built-in motion sensor so you can choose to have it display artwork only when there’s someone around, and since it hangs flush against the wall with customizable bezels, it looks like an actual picture frame until the moment it turns on.

Related

Among all the TV deals that you can find online right now, Walmart’s $1,001 discount for the 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is one of the most attractive offers if you’re willing to spend on a new screen that doubles as an art piece. From its original price of $2,999, it’s down to $1,998, which still isn’t cheap but it’s an excellent price for all of the features that you’ll get with the 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as the savings may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Get this Samsung 75-inch 4K TV for $580 for the Super Bowl
The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.

Samsung makes some of the best TVs around and such a great reputation extends to its more budget-friendly offerings too. Right now, at Best Buy, you can buy the 75-inch Samsung TU690T for just $580 meaning you save a sizeable $170 off the regular price of $750. It’s the perfect-sized TV for catching the Super Bowl soon on it. It also has some great features that will make it a permanent fixture in your living room for a long time to come.

It’s worth remembering that Samsung makes some of the best smartphones and tablets and much of that success is due to its display technology and the panels it uses. That means if you buy the Samsung TU690T, you get a panel that’s classier than you’d think at this price. We can’t say how long the deal will stick around for, so if you’re looking for a new TV, check out what else we have to say about it below.

Read more
Best QLED TV deals: Save on TCL, Samsung, Vizio, and more
The Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV in a living room.

Home theater shoppers need to direct their attention to the TV department right now, as it’s a good place to land some big savings. In particular, QLED TVs are seeing some awesome discounts, with brands like TCL, Hisense, and Samsung offering QLED TVs as low as $250. QLED is one of the best picture technologies on the market, so you can be sure you’re getting an impressive viewing experience with any one of these TVs, and right now, they make up the best QLED TV deals available.
TCL 50-inch Class Q5 Series 4K Google TV — $250, was $400

If you want to try the tech in the comfort of your own home, it is hard to image being able to find a better price and size then this 50-inch offering from TCL. It also features HDR Pro+, Motion Rate 240, and DTS Virtual:X from the TV's speakers. Speaking of sound, if you live in a busy household where everyone does their own thing, you'll appreciate the ability to be able to connect your Bluetooth headphones directly to the TV for private, considerate listening.

Read more
Walmart TV deals: 43-inch 4K TV for under $270 and more
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

If it's time to upgrade your home theater system, Walmart TV deals are a great place to start looking. While TVs have gotten dramatically cheaper over the years, you're still going to be dropping at least a triple-digit number on a new one. Thankfully Walmart TV deals cut quite a bit off the price tag. Below we've collected LED, QLED, OLED, HD and 4K TVs from Walmart. These comes from all sorts of brands, so check out the full list. If you want to brows for yourself, here's a link to all of the TVs for sale at Walmart.

Hisense 43-inch Roku 4K TV -- $268, was $338

Read more