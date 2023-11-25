Black Friday itself may have come and gone, but there are still a lot of Black Friday deals hanging around. This is good news if you’re still looking for the right TV for your home theater, as the 75-inch model of the Samsung TU690T 4K TV is still seeing a super low $580 Black Friday price at Best Buy. This is a $170 savings from its regular price of $750, and Best Buy is throwing in free delivery, which is a nice freebie for such a big piece of tech.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV

If you want easy access to the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more you’re going to need a good smart TV, and if you have some home theater space to spare you should consider this 75-inch 4K TV. The Samsung TU690T gets its smart features through Tizen software, which gives you instant and easy access to top streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video, among many others. With Tizen you’ll get tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV all in one place. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which give you control of the TV with voice commands.

But access to all of that content isn’t necessarily worth it if you aren’t able to watch it at high resolution. The Samsung TU690T delivers an impressive 4K picture, utilizing high dynamic range (HDR) to create a wide spectrum of colors and visual details. And, like many of the best TVs, it’s able to upscale everything you watch — no matter how old — into 4K in real time. It does this with a blazing fast Crystal Processor 4K. The PurColor Crystal display chips in with colors that are automatically fine-tuned to how they were meant to be seen, and the DirectLit screen presents enhanced contrast with LED technology.

While the 75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV regularly costs $750, it’s still marked down to its Black Friday sale price of $580 at Best Buy. This makes for a Black Friday savings of $170, and free shipping is included with a purchase.

