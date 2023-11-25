 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can still save $170 on this Samsung 75-inch TV at Best Buy

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.
Samsung

Black Friday itself may have come and gone, but there are still a lot of Black Friday deals hanging around. This is good news if you’re still looking for the right TV for your home theater, as the 75-inch model of the Samsung TU690T 4K TV is still seeing a super low $580 Black Friday price at Best Buy. This is a $170 savings from its regular price of $750, and Best Buy is throwing in free delivery, which is a nice freebie for such a big piece of tech.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV

If you want easy access to the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more you’re going to need a good smart TV, and if you have some home theater space to spare you should consider this 75-inch 4K TV. The Samsung TU690T gets its smart features through Tizen software, which gives you instant and easy access to top streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video, among many others. With Tizen you’ll get tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV all in one place. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which give you control of the TV with voice commands.

But access to all of that content isn’t necessarily worth it if you aren’t able to watch it at high resolution. The Samsung TU690T delivers an impressive 4K picture, utilizing high dynamic range (HDR) to create a wide spectrum of colors and visual details. And, like many of the best TVs, it’s able to upscale everything you watch — no matter how old — into 4K in real time. It does this with a blazing fast Crystal Processor 4K. The PurColor Crystal display chips in with colors that are automatically fine-tuned to how they were meant to be seen, and the DirectLit screen presents enhanced contrast with LED technology.

Don't Miss:

While the 75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV regularly costs $750, it’s still marked down to its Black Friday sale price of $580 at Best Buy. This makes for a Black Friday savings of $170, and free shipping is included with a purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Best Buy Black Friday TV deals: LG, Samsung, Sony, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday TV Deals

Black Friday deals are officially live. If you're like most people, that means your mind immediately leaps to getting one of the best TVs while it is heavily discounted. And, frankly, we feel that you're on the right track, and think that the following Best Buy Black Friday deals will greatly help you on your search. The store carries a wide variety of brands and will have Samsung TV Black Friday deals, Sony TV Black Friday deals and LG Black Friday deals among others while providing familiar Best Buy service.

We are aware that many people prefer to shop by TV size over store and service quality, however, and have created 55-inch TV Black Friday deals and 70-inch TV Black Friday deals lists for these two incredibly popular TV sizes, as well as a 32-inch Black Friday TV deals list in case you are the type that likes these astonishingly hard to find smaller TVS. Finally, while we're on the topic of Best Buy, consider checking out these great Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals that we've recently discovered, as well.

Read more
All the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals you can shop now
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.

65-inch TVs are a great middle-of-the-road option for a new home theater display. After a quick scan of our guide on what size TV to buy, you may have settled on 65 inches because it's right in the middle. There are a ton of Black Friday deals. at this size, from Sony TV Black Friday deals to Samsung TV Black Friday deals. We've pulled all the best offers from individual brands' websites as well as the major retailers like Best Buy Black Friday TV deals and Amazon Black Friday deals. The deals below include the best TV brands, like the above-mentioned Sony and Samsung, as well as some budget options like Hisense, Toshiba and Amazon Fire.
The best 65-inch TV Black Friday deal

The already affordable 65-inch Onn 4K TV is currently even cheaper for Black Friday, so it's a must-buy if you want to upgrade your living room without breaking the bank. You'll be getting 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion when playing video games and watching sports programs, and Roku for access to all of the popular streaming services and compatibly with most smart home systems and voice assistants. From $348, Walmart's $50 discount brings it further down to $298, which is a very small price to pay for introducing a large screen to your home theater setup.

Read more
All the best Samsung Frame TV Black Friday deals we’ve found
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

The countdown is over: It's Black Friday. We've been collecting Black Friday deals for weeks now, but the floodgates are officially open for every deal imaginable. If you're looking for unique TV deals, the Samsung Frame is a great place to start. Keep reading for a dive into what's so special about this TV, or just check out the deals below. Literally every size of the Frame is on sale, so check it out whether you're looking for 32-inch, 85-inch or 65-inch TV Black Friday deals are available on The Frame.

Samsung 32-inch The Frame TV --

Read more